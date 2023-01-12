Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kimmel And Philadelphia Orchestra Partner With United Negro College Fund Philadelphia

A portion of ticket sales from two shows in early 2023 â€“Â DRUMLine LiveÂ andÂ Marvel Studiosâ€™ Black PantherÂ â€“ will benefit UNCF.

Jan. 12, 2023 Â 
The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus announce a community partnership with the Philadelphia Office of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) - an organization that envisions a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive and fulfilling careers, engaged citizenship and service to the nation. A portion of ticket sales from two shows in early 2023 - DRUMLine Live and Marvel Studios' Black Panther - will benefit UNCF.

"Both DRUMLine, which brings the HBCU marching band experience to the stage, and the groundbreaking Marvel Studios' Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman, an HBCU graduate, are presentations that embody Black artistry," said MatÃ­as Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We are delighted to partner with UNCF to help drive awareness of their mission and to support their important work through these artistic presentations."

"UNCF is very excited to partner with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. on what we believe will be two great experiences. The support to our Philadelphia Campaign will make a difference in the lives of local students, assisting them in reaching their educational aspirations," said Richard Lee Snow, Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Director (UNCF).

Below is additional information about DRUMLine Live and Marvel Studios' Black Panther:

DRUMLINE LIVE

February 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m. â€¢ Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

DRUMLine Live, the show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high-octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. We're back with a show for the entire family and we promise... you will be on your feet by Halftime!!

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK PANTHER

In Concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra

March 17 - 19, 2023, 3 performances, times vary â€¢ Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

Damon Gupton, Conductor

Massamba Diop, Talking Drum Soloist

GÃ¶ransson, Black Panther (complete with film)

In 2018, Marvel Studios' Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Super Hero films could be. Rolling Stone raved, "The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty." Now you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Ludwig GÃ¶ransson's Oscar Â® and Grammy Â® -winning score live to picture.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther Live in Concert is presented by The Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by Damon Gupton and will be performed at Verizon Hall on March 17-19. For tickets and further information visit www.philorch.org.


Â 






