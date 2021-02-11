Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kash Goins' 74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT Returns To The Arden As New Radio Play

A jury of 6 has been deadlocked for over a week - struggling to decide what is 'justifiable homicide'- in this powerful play.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Kash Goins' 74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT, which was staged at Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company in 2019, is returning for a limited time as a new radio play. Helmed by the original production's director, Amina Robinson, 74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT: A Radio Play, will be presented for streaming audiences March 8 through March 21, 2021. Household tickets are now on sale at ardentheatre.org.

A jury of 6 has been deadlocked for over a week - struggling to decide what is 'justifiable homicide'- in this powerful play by Philadelphia playwright Goins. Originally produced by the Arden in 2019, Goins and director Robinson reunite to create a new radio drama version of this timely and provocative play.

The 2019 Arden staging was extended by popular demand, and was nominated for the Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play/Musical by Theatre Philadelphia. The new radio play features a cast including Maechi Aharanwa as Ramona, Aaron Brady Shaw as Brandon, Peter Bisgaier as Doug, Julianna Zinkel as Kim, Keith Conallen as Pat, Steven Wright as Judge, and Goins himself as Bill. Bisgaier, Zinkel, and Goins revive their 2019 stage performances. Sound design is by Elizabeth Atkinson.

Streaming tickets to 74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT: A Radio Play are on sale at ardentheatre.org for $30 per household.

SERVICE DETAILS

The Arden Theatre Company presents

74 SECONDS...TO JUDGMENT: A Radio Play

By Kash Goins

Directed by Amina Robinson

March 8-March 21, 2020

Streaming performance

$30 per household

Ardentheatre.org


