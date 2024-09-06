Kaila Galinat's One-Person Show OKAY, BYE! to Open At Philadelphia Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaila Galinat, Jasmine Bernard, Christine Treuhold and Sara Demetree will present: "okay, bye!" at Philadelphia Fringe 2024, following a successful run at the United Solo Theatre Festival and The Tank's Pridefest in New York City. "okay, bye!" runs for a limited engagement September 21-22, 2024. This one-person autobiographical comedic piece, written by and starring Kaila Galinat, explores the grief, wisdom, and humor of rejection through sketches, monologues, parody, and characters. Kaila and her team are proud to be performing at The Painted Mug Cafe, a local LGBTQIA+ space in Philadelphia. Opening night for press is September 21 at 7pm.

"I'm asking all the lonely girls and gays of Philly to join us for a brutally honest healing kiki," Kaila says. "I started writing 'okay, bye!' as a therapeutic tool to reframe the many rejections I faced (or perceived) over four years of my twenties. Every time I share these stories onstage, I hope to reflect back some of your experiences, too. When we feel like we are starting over from scratch, I want us all to find the fun, find the gratitude, and give ourselves the gift of healing."

"okay, bye!" covers romantic heartbreak, bad friends, therapists who've ghosted, an exploration of gender identity and sexuality, and one irritated cat. In a show that's equal parts clever comedy and sincere search for meaning, Kaila asks themself: If that wasn't love, then what is?

After a living room workshop of her solo show in 2023, "okay, bye!" has been in development for over a year. Previous audiences raved that it is "HILARIOUS, genuine and compelling". "I was on the edge of my seat the whole time, laughing and cringing and eagerly awaiting each new moment." - NYC audience member

Tickets to "okay, bye" are currently on sale at https://phillyfringe.org/events/okay-bye/. General admission is $15. More information can be found via Instagram @kailagalinat.

okay, bye!

September 21 @ 7pm & 9pm, September 22 @ 2pm

Painted Mug Cafe, 1527 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

$15 tickets

Tickets available at phillyfringe.org or okay-bye

Kaila Galinat

(writer, star) seeks and creates opportunities to make theatre, television, and voiceover work which reaches people on a deep personal level. She enjoys storytelling as a social, political, and joyful act. She regularly considers the principle of the artist as citizen when approaching her work, and the impact of the stories she tells. As a queer person, they also strive to diversify the types of stories that reach mainstream audiences. Graduate: Atlantic Acting School, Adelphi University. Previous credits include: Little Women (Root 22 Collective), Earth to Venus (Couraj Productions), A Straight Play (No Frills Theatre Collective), The Gas Heart (See One Theatre Company). Film: Dimension Peanut: The Cosmic Traveling of Grief, Pinky Promise, IT Girls (web series).

Jasmine K. Bernard

(director) Your quintessential therapist and theatre artist. She was last seen directing and acting in 'Earth To Venus' at the New York Theater Festival. 'Okay, Bye' is her second venture in her directing journey in NYC. Please follow her instagram for updates about upcoming projects (@jasmine.k.bernard) and check out more about their art here: jasminekbernard.com

Christine Treuhold

(stage manager) is an actor/producer/stage manager based in NYC. Graduate of Atlantic Acting School, she is a founding member of Root 22 Collective. Credits: okay, bye! (SM), Earth to Venus (SM), Little Women (Production SM), Atlantic Throughline Festival (Tech). B.A. Theater from Wesleyan University, with roles onstage and off as dedicated staff member of Second Stage, Wesleyan's student-run theater.

