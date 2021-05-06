Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jumpstart your Degree in Music with Westminster College of the Arts

Expand your expertise, renown your passions and reach your highest potential at Westminster’s Pre-College Programs.

May. 6, 2021  

Jumpstart your Degree in Music with Westminster College of the Arts

Every summer, Westminster Choir College, a school within Westminster College of the Arts is proud to open its doors to the next generation of renowned performers and musicians. While expanding your own expertise and knowledge of your craft is important, our world class faculty and staff are proud to offer a stepping stone into the next professional stage of your career: have you considered enrolling in a Pre-College Summer Program at Westminster College of the Arts?


Dr. Jason Vodicka, Associate Professor of Music Education at Westminster Choir College is the director of the Westminster Vocal Institute, an intensive two-week summer music program that draws over 100 students from across the United States.

With culture rooted deeply into our storied history, every summer, high school students from across the nation turn to Westminster for an extraordinary learning experience. Choose from a variety of subjects including vocal and theatre programs to programs in composition, music theory and organ, it's never been a better time to strengthen your passion for music, develop your techniques and expand your creativity in an atmosphere of artistic and intellectual discovery.

Students who complete any Rider University Pre-College Summer Program prior to applying for first-year admission to Rider University qualify for a $2,000 Pre-College Completion Award.

The award is annually renewable for up to four years of full-time, continuous undergraduate enrollment at Rider University (up to $8000 total value), provided you maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or better as a University student.

For more information, including how to register, visit rider.edu/precollege.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories
The Philly POPS Joins Legendary Tenor Andrea Bocelli For One-Night-Only Holiday Performanc Photo

The Philly POPS Joins Legendary Tenor Andrea Bocelli For One-Night-Only Holiday Performance

Three Shows Added To State Theatre Lineup This Fall Photo

Three Shows Added To State Theatre Lineup This Fall

Playwright Jacqueline Goldfinger Launches New Book For Theater Artists With Free Workshop Photo

Playwright Jacqueline Goldfinger Launches New Book For Theater Artists With Free Workshop

The Philly POPS Returns to Live Performance with an Audience for 2021 Memorial Day Concert Photo

The Philly POPS Returns to Live Performance with an Audience for 2021 Memorial Day Concert


More Hot Stories For You

  • International Workshop On Coastal Biocultural Restoration Hosted In Hawaiʻi
  • Hawaii Theatre Launches MARQUEE MESSAGES
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!