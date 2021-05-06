Jumpstart your Degree in Music with Westminster College of the Arts

Every summer, Westminster Choir College, a school within Westminster College of the Arts is proud to open its doors to the next generation of renowned performers and musicians. While expanding your own expertise and knowledge of your craft is important, our world class faculty and staff are proud to offer a stepping stone into the next professional stage of your career: have you considered enrolling in a Pre-College Summer Program at Westminster College of the Arts?



Dr. Jason Vodicka, Associate Professor of Music Education at Westminster Choir College is the director of the Westminster Vocal Institute, an intensive two-week summer music program that draws over 100 students from across the United States.

With culture rooted deeply into our storied history, every summer, high school students from across the nation turn to Westminster for an extraordinary learning experience. Choose from a variety of subjects including vocal and theatre programs to programs in composition, music theory and organ, it's never been a better time to strengthen your passion for music, develop your techniques and expand your creativity in an atmosphere of artistic and intellectual discovery.

Students who complete any Rider University Pre-College Summer Program prior to applying for first-year admission to Rider University qualify for a $2,000 Pre-College Completion Award.

The award is annually renewable for up to four years of full-time, continuous undergraduate enrollment at Rider University (up to $8000 total value), provided you maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or better as a University student.



For more information, including how to register, visit rider.edu/precollege.