John Selya Named Guest Faculty At Metropolitan Ballet

Acclaimed dancer and Tony nominee, John Selya, is teaching at Metropolitan Ballet Company this fall, as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Metropolitan's ground-breaking Boys' Scholarship Program. Over the past 20 years, MET has provided tuition-free classical training to more than 300 boys, totaling over $1 million in scholarships. This year there are 50 boys, ages 6 - 18, dancing at Metropolitan.

Metropolitan is expanding the recognition of ballet and dance as legitimate pursuits for the next generation of young men. "I couldn't be happier to be a part of such an exemplary school and faculty. I value the opportunity to be able to pass down the knowledge of dance I've acquired to the next generation of performers," says Selya. It's a potent combination of technical training and performance opportunities, in a supportive atmosphere.

Selya was invited by Mikhail Baryshnikov to join American Ballet Theatre and performed works by Balanchine, Robbins and Tharp, as well as the classical repertoire during his 11 years with ABT. After joining and touring with Twyla Tharp Dance, Selya created the central role of Eddie in Tharps's Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Movin' Out. His performance earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical and a Theater World Award for Outstanding Broadway debut. Selya continues to be closely associated with Twyla Tharp and most recently directed the touring company of Come Fly Away.

Metropolitan Ballet Company founder, Lisa Collins Vidnovic is a former dancer and ballet mistress for Pennsylvania Ballet. She founded Metropolitan Ballet Academy in 1996, and the pre-professional Metropolitan Ballet Company in 2001. Offering tuition-free training for boys has been a boon to Metropolitan's diverse community and audiences. The self-proclaimed "MET MEN" have made the dance studio their own and many have gone on to professional careers with Pennsylvania Ballet, Washington Ballet and The Joffrey. "We are thrilled to have John Selya add his extraordinary artistic and teaching talents this fall to make our 20th Anniversary a real celebration," notes Vidnovic. John Selya has been a guest teacher on Metropolitan's summer faculty since 2012.

Metropolitan Ballet is located in Jenkintown, PA, just outside Philadelphia. www.metropolitanballetcompany.org





