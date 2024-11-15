Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Will Embark on North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jim Henson Company's fun loving, musical Fraggles are sharing their joy and magic across North America in Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, the first-ever live touring show based on the beloved franchise. The 48-city tour kicks off January 18, 2025, at the Haugh Performing Arts Center in Glendora, California, with stops including Las Vegas, Austin, Indianapolis, Ottawa, Akron, Tampa, and more. Tickets are available now at www.fragglerocklive.com.

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle embark on a quest to find the lost Celebration Stone - an ancient treasure with the power to unite everyone for the ultimate party. Along the way, they discover magic, adventure, and something more memorable and heartfelt than they ever imagined!

Filled with the comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company, this all-new, family friendly stage adventure features vibrant walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, appearances by a giant Gorg, and exciting new puppet creature friends - all crafted by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ original series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the interactive musical stage production includes both new and classic Fraggle songs, immersive effects, and all the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has captivated audiences for over 40 years. Check out a first look here!

"Fraggle Rock is a world of silliness, hope, optimism, kindness, and, above all, FUN! As a lifelong fan, I have loved creating this new stage show for families to experience the joy of Fraggle Rock," said John Tartaglia, Creative Supervisor for Fraggle Rock at The Jim Henson Company and writer/director of the stage show. "I've also enjoyed adding special moments that dedicated fans will love. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Fraggle Rock!"

"Bring your kids! Bring your parents! Bring your friends! Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE offers a magical chance to immerse yourself in one of Jim Henson's most iconic worlds," said Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding at The Jim Henson Company. "With John Tartaglia's incredible direction, our top-notch creative team of Broadway professionals, and the amazing characters crafted by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this show is a must-see for the young and the young at heart. Gather your favorite Silly Creatures and come create memories with your Fraggle friends!"

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is written, directed, and choreographed by Broadway's John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk). Puppets and characters are designed and fabricated by Jim Henson's Creature Shop (My Neighbour Totoro, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Music producing and direction along with incidental music is by Harvey Mason jr., Andrew Hey, and Sam Ramirez with music manager Ana Krafchick of Harvey Mason Media (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock). Scenic design is by three-time Tony nominee Anna Louizos (In The Heights, High Fidelity, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood), and lighting design is by Rob Denton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood/Goodspeed, In the Heights/The Muny). Video design is by Katherine Freer (We Are Your Robots/Theater for a New Audience, The Little Mermaid/The Muny) and Sound Design is by Josh Liebert(Come From Away/Newfoundland Arts and Culture Center, Frozen/Tuachan). Casting is by Cindi Rush with Dave Burch as Production Manager.

Based on the Apple TV+ series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is presented by Heather Henson and The Jim Henson Company with Brierpatch Productions as General Manager. The Brad Simon Organization serves as the show's exclusive booking agency. For more details, visit www.fragglerocklive.com.

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE Tour Schedule

Saturday, January 18th, 2025 in Glendora, CA at the Haugh PAC

Sunday, January 26th, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV at the Smith Center

Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 in Irvine, CA at the Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, January 30th, 2025 in Cerritos, CA at the Cerritos Center

Saturday, February 1st, 2025 in Livermore, CA at the Golden Theatre

Tuesday, February 4th, 2025 in Boise, ID at the Morrison Center

Thursday, February 6th, 2025 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Eccles

Thursday, February 13th, 2025 in San Antonio, TX at the Tobin Center

Friday and Saturday February 14th - 15th, 2025 in Houston, TX at Cullen Hall

Sunday, February 16th, 2025 in Austin, TX at Ball Hall

Thursday, February 20th, 2025 in Lawrence, KS at the Lied Center

Sunday, February 23rd, 2025 in Omaha, NE at the OPAS

Wednesday, February 26th, 2025 in Danville, KY at the Boyle PAC

Thursday, February 27th, 2025 in Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theater

Saturday, March 1st, 2025 in Madison Wisconsin at the Capitol Theater

Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 in Waukegan, IL at the Genesee Theater

Wednesday, March 5th, 2025 in Louisville, KY at the Louisville Palace

Saturday, March 8th, 2025 in Markham, ON at the Flato Theatre

Sunday, March 9th, 2025 in Kingston, ON at the Grand Theatre

Monday, March 10th, 2025 in Richmond Hill, ON at the Richmond Hill Centre

Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 in Brampton, ON at the Rose Theatre

Wednesday, March 12th, 2025 in Oakville, ON at Oakville Center

Thursday, March 13th, 2025 in Mississauga, ON at the Living Arts Centre

Friday, March 14th, 2025 in St. Catherines, ON at the FirstOntario PAC

Saturday, March 15th, 2025 in Guelph, ON at the River Run Theater

Sunday, March 16th, 2025 in Chatham, ON at the Capitol Theater

Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 in Brantford, ON at the Sanderson Centre

Thursday, March 20th, 2025 in Ottawa, ON at the Meridian Theatre

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 in Springfield, OH at the Kuss Auditorium

Thursday, March 27th, 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA at the Byham Theatre

Sunday, March 30th, 2025 in New Haven, CT at the Shubert PAC

Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 in Burlington, VT at the Flynn Theatre

Friday, April 4th, 2025 in Concord, NH at the Capitol Theater

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 in Portland, ME at Merrill Auditorium

Sunday, April 6th, 2025 in Providence, RI at The VETS

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 in Worcester, MA at the Hanover Theater

Saturday, April 12th, 2025 in Torrington, CT at the Warner Theater

Sunday, April 13th, 2025 in Englewood, NJ at the Bergen PAC

Saturday, April 26th, 2025 in New Brunswick, NJ at the State Theater

Sunday, April 27th, 2025 in Wilmington, DE at the Grand Theatre

Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 in Akron, OH at the Akron Civic Center

Friday, May 2nd, 2025 in Greensboro, NC at the Tanger Center

Sunday, May 4th, 2025 in Greenville, SC at the Peace Center

Friday, May 9th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Parker Playhouse

Saturday, May 10th, 2025 in Tampa, FL at the Straz Theater

Sunday, May 11th, 2025 in Jacksonville Florida at the Florida Theater

For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.FraggleRockLive.com

Comments