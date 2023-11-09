Jim Gardner Joins The No Name Pops Board

A friend of Maestro Peter Nero, Gardner says that he is honored to work with the musicians who meant so much to Nero.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

The No Name Pops, the new non-profit organization consisting of former Philly Pops musicians, has announced that Philadelphia’s legendary news personality Jim Gardner has agreed to join The No Name Pops’s Board of Directors.

A friend of Maestro Peter Nero, Gardner says that he is honored to work with the musicians who meant so much to Nero. Additionally, he is excited to bring Pops music into the future.

Matthew Koveal, Executive Director, said, “Everyone on the board welcomes Jim’s participation in helping our organization grow. We know that his interest is totally sincere as he believes Philadelphia needs to keep Pops music alive and charter a new era.”

Jim Gardner said in his opening remarks at the inaugural concert of The No Name Pops at the Kimmel Center on October 28, 2023, “For 34 years, Peter Nero devoted his life to giving Philadelphia a world class Pops orchestra. About 60 of the brilliant musicians wanted to play so badly that they created an entirely new orchestra. And if they want to play, then I sure as heck want to listen. To me, it’s all about the music.” Gardner also said, “I was proud to call Peter a friend in the last 10 to 12 years of his life.” Recently, he added,” I am sincerely honored to work alongside the musicians and the board to keep their music alive.”

Since its formation in May 2023, The No Name Pops had been on what some thought was a quixotic quest to bring a new vision of pops music to Philadelphia. The galvanizing success of its pair of “rock-the-house” concerts at the Kimmel Center on October 28th, showcased the orchestra’s triumphant realization of this quest. Guests cheered and danced in the aisles. Peter Dobrin wrote in his glowing Inquirer review, “Saturday afternoon’s Kimmel Center debut … was affirmation that Philadelphia Loves its Pops and knows how to show it.” ATURDAY AFTERNOON’S KIMMEL CENTER DEBUTAS AFFIRMATION THAT

The No Name Pops was formed by former musicians of the Philly POPS, including Jon Fink, cellist and founding member of the orchestra’s now 12-member strong board. Their mantra is sublimely simple: music should be accessible for all, and in all places - not just the concert hall. Consistent with this goal, The No Name Pops presented several free concerts across the city this past summer, to fulfill this mission and demonstrate their dedication to the City of Philadelphia.

They have partnered with the Philadelphia Orchestra/Kimmel Center to perform nine Christmas season concerts, celebrating a beloved holiday tradition. To maintain the viability of this orchestra, private donations, foundation and corporate support are needed. Please visit www.nonamepops.org for more information and to consider donating.





