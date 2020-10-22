Jeremy Kushnier, Brandi Chavonne Massey and Andrew Polec Star in BCP's HALLOWEEN ROCK 'N' ROLL CONCERT

The virtual event will be streamed, just in time for Halloween fun, on Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m.

Bucks County Playhouse returns to the stage with a rockin' celebration of our favorite spooky time of year! "Halloween Rock 'n' Roll Concert" will be filmed live on the Playhouse stage, starring Jeremy Kushnier (Broadway's "Footloose", "Jersey Boys"), Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway's "Wicked") and Andrew Polec ("Bat Out of Hell" World Tour) with some tricks and treats that'll make this Halloween weekend sing us right into 2021. . It will be streamed, just in time for Halloween fun, on Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m.

The concert is staged by Playhouse Artistic Associates Hunter Foster and Lorin Latarro, with musical direction by Drew Wutke, lighting by Jacob Gilbert, sound by Matt Given, and costume supervision by Josh Moss. Rachel DelVecchio is stage manager.

Streaming tickets, available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org, are $25 until October 29 and $35 after. There will be a small, invited audience of socially distanced Playhouse supporters.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, or call 215-862-2121.

