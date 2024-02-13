James Hunter To Join Bonnie Raitt As Special Guest On 47 Shows In The United States

Critically-acclaimed R&B and soul revivalist James Hunter will lend his unparalleled vocal talent and on-stage swagger to the Bonnie Raitt Just Like That... tour as he joins as the special guest for select Spring dates and the entire Fall tour. During these highly-anticipated shows, Raitt will be celebrating the success of her 2022 album Just Like That..., which won three Grammy awards at the 65th Annual ceremony last February and an Americana Music award this past September (making "Just Like That" the first composition to win Song of the Year at both ceremonies).

Hunter will support Raitt starting May 29 in Baltimore at The Lyric through June 29 in St Louis at the Stifel Theatre before joining the entire Fall tour from September 6 to November 25. No stranger to the road, Hunter has been captivating audiences with his electrifying live shows with authentic rhythms and blues for close to 40 years. His six-piece band, which includes a stand-up horn section, has toured the world from tiny clubs to large festivals and has also shared the stage supporting such icons as Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Etta James, and Van Morrison.

"We're very much looking forward to kicking off the night for the great Bonnie Raitt, so bring your dancing shoes and we'll get you warmed up for a memorable evening of live music," said Hunter.

But there is more! Daptone Records shares the news that in December 2023, Hunter returned to the recording studio with Bosco Mann (aka Gabriel Roth), producing what will be their fifth studio collaboration and the seventh studio album since the breakout release of People Gonna Talk, which earned Hunter a Grammy nomination. The release date is not yet announced, but fans can expect two new singles to drop in April.

During their performances, fans can expect to hear hits from Hunter's first six albums, including The Hard Way (Hear Music), Minute by Minute (Fantasy), Whatever it Takes (Daptone) and Nick of Time (Daptone), as well as a few new songs from their forthcoming seventh record.

Bonnie Raitt "Just Like That..." Spring Tour Dates with Special Guest James Hunter

Performance Dates

May 29 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

May 31 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

June 1 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

June 4 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

June 5 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall @ NJPAC

June 7 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

June 8 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

June 11 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent

June 12 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium

June 14 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 15 Boston, MA The MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 18 Hampton, NH Casino Ballroom

June 19 Burlington, VT Flynn Center

June 21 Lewiston, NY Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 22 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

June 25 Toledo, OH Stranaham Theater

June 28 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

June 29 Saint Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Bonnie Raitt "Just Like That..." Fall Tour Dates with Special Guest James Hunter

Sept. 6 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

Sept. 7 Tucson, AZ Tucson Convention Center

Sept. 10 San Diego, CA Humphrey's

Sept. 11 San Diego, CA Humphrey's

Sept. 13 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sept. 14 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair & Event Center

Sept. 17 Thousand Oaks, CA Thousand Oaks PAC

Sept. 18 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Sept. 21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Sept. 26 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Sept. 27 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Sept. 29 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

Oct. 1 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 2 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 4 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Oct. 5 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Oct. 8 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 6 Houston, TX Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 9 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center- Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

Nov. 13 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

Nov. 15 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center-Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Nov. 16 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Theatre

Nov. 19 Durham, NC DPAC

Nov. 20 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Nov. 22 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theatre at Jacksonville Performing Arts Center

Nov. 23 Clearwater, FL. Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 25 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts- Dreyfoos Hall

James Hunter Headline Shows

April 27 Dallas, TX Echo

April 28 Austin, TX Austin Blues Festival

May 11 & 12 New York, NY The Iridium

May 17 Los Angeles, CA Peppermint Club

July 11 London, UK Jazz Café

