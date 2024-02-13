James Hunter To Join Bonnie Raitt As Special Guest On 47 Shows In The United States

Hunter will support Raitt starting May 29 in Baltimore at The Lyric through June 29 in St Louis at the Stifel Theatre.
Critically-acclaimed R&B and soul revivalist James Hunter will lend his unparalleled vocal talent and on-stage swagger to the Bonnie Raitt Just Like That... tour as he joins as the special guest for select Spring dates and the entire Fall tour. During these highly-anticipated shows, Raitt will be celebrating the success of her 2022 album Just Like That..., which won three Grammy awards at the 65th Annual ceremony last February and an Americana Music award this past September (making "Just Like That" the first composition to win Song of the Year at both ceremonies).
Tickets for the Bonnie Raitt "Just Like That..." tour with Special Guest James Hunter are on sale now at www.bonnieraitt.com.
Hunter will support Raitt starting May 29 in Baltimore at The Lyric through June 29 in St Louis at the Stifel Theatre before joining the entire Fall tour from September 6 to November 25. No stranger to the road, Hunter has been captivating audiences with his electrifying live shows with authentic rhythms and blues for close to 40 years. His six-piece band, which includes a stand-up horn section, has toured the world from tiny clubs to large festivals and has also shared the stage supporting such icons as Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Etta James, and Van Morrison.
"We're very much looking forward to kicking off the night for the great Bonnie Raitt, so bring your dancing shoes and we'll get you warmed up for a memorable evening of live music," said Hunter.
But there is more! Daptone Records shares the news that in December 2023, Hunter returned to the recording studio with Bosco Mann (aka Gabriel Roth), producing what will be their fifth studio collaboration and the seventh studio album since the breakout release of People Gonna Talk, which earned Hunter a Grammy nomination. The release date is not yet announced, but fans can expect two new singles to drop in April.
In support of new music, Hunter has announced headline shows in Texas, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Tickets will go on sale on Friday February 16th at 10am local time at www.jameshuntermusic.com.
During their performances, fans can expect to hear hits from Hunter's first six albums, including The Hard Way (Hear Music), Minute by Minute (Fantasy), Whatever it Takes (Daptone) and Nick of Time (Daptone), as well as a few new songs from their forthcoming seventh record.
Bonnie Raitt "Just Like That..." Spring Tour Dates with Special Guest James Hunter
May 29 Baltimore, MD The Lyric
May 31 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
June 1 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
June 4 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
June 5 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall @ NJPAC
June 7 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
June 8 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
June 11 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent
June 12 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium
June 14 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 15 Boston, MA The MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 18 Hampton, NH Casino Ballroom
June 19 Burlington, VT Flynn Center
June 21 Lewiston, NY Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 22 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
June 25 Toledo, OH Stranaham Theater
June 28 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater
June 29 Saint Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sept. 6 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center
Sept. 7 Tucson, AZ Tucson Convention Center
Sept. 10 San Diego, CA Humphrey's
Sept. 11 San Diego, CA Humphrey's
Sept. 13 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Sept. 14 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair & Event Center
Sept. 17 Thousand Oaks, CA Thousand Oaks PAC
Sept. 18 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Sept. 21 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Sept. 26 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Sept. 27 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Sept. 29 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium
Oct. 1 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 2 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 4 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Oct. 5 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Oct. 8 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 6 Houston, TX Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 9 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center- Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Nov. 11 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House
Nov. 13 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
Nov. 15 Roanoke, VA Berglund Center-Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Nov. 16 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Theatre
Nov. 19 Durham, NC DPAC
Nov. 20 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Nov. 22 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theatre at Jacksonville Performing Arts Center
Nov. 23 Clearwater, FL. Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov. 25 West Palm Beach, FL Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts- Dreyfoos Hall
James Hunter Headline Shows
April 27 Dallas, TX Echo
April 28 Austin, TX Austin Blues Festival
May 11 & 12 New York, NY The Iridium
May 17 Los Angeles, CA Peppermint Club
July 11 London, UK Jazz Café
