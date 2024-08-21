JERSEY BOYS to Kick Off Walnut Street Theatre 216th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walnut Street Theatre will begin their 216th season with the Broadway musical phenomenon JERSEY BOYS. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with this Broadway musical phenomenon. The show begins previews on October 1, opens October 9, and closes on November 3.

They were just four guys from Jersey, and while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — their story has made them an international sensation all over again. This Broadway-hit takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi as we explore the rise of one of the most iconic pop bands in American music history.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by The Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the show premiered on Broadway in 2005 to critical acclaim and has won four Tony Awards. The documentary-style show dramatizes the personal and professional struggles of the members of The Four Seasons, from early brushes with the law to the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show features a rich selection of the band’s greatest hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Richard Stafford returns to the Walnut as Director/Choreographer, having previously directed and choreographed numerous Mainstage shows, including Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. In addition to his work with the Walnut, Stafford has also choreographed on Broadway and the New York City Opera. Music and vocal direction will be provided by CHRIS BURCHERI, whose Walnut credits include Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; Elvis – A Musical Revolution; Rocky, the Musical; and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Burcheri has also served as the music director for the WST for Kids series and the Associate Conductor on Annie and Holiday Inn.

Returning to the Walnut for the first time since his role as Bobby C in Saturday Night Fever is WILL STEPHAN CONNELL as Frankie Valli, the frontman of The Four Seasons. Appearing alongside Connell as band member Bob Gaudio is EDDIE OLMO II, fresh from his role as Barry Mann in Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Returning to the Walnut as a founding member of the band, Tommy DeVito, is KEN SANDBERG, last seen in Elvis – A Musical Revolution. Rounding out The Four Seasons quartet and appearing as Nick Massi is

Chris Stevens, known for his role as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Walnut favorite Fran Prisco takes on the role of mob boss Gyp Decarlo in his 41st WST production, having just appeared in last season’s Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Appearing as producer Bob Crewe is RYAN KLEINMAN, who made his Walnut debut with Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

Returning to the Walnut as various friends and paramours of the band members are Walnut veterans Kimberly Maxson (Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville; Disney’s

Beauty and the Beast), Dana Orange (Disney's Beauty and the Beast; Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Kerri Rose (Saturday Night Fever; A Christmas Story), and AUDREY BIEHL SIMMONS (Disney's Beauty and the Beast; Beautiful – The Carole King Musical).

Making their WST Mainstage acting debuts and rounding out the cast are TOMMY CRAIG, who understudied for Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, and Dance Captain/Associate Choreographer Joseph Cullinane.

Returning to the Walnut to bring the streets of New Jersey to the Walnut’s stage is Scenic Designer John Farrell, whose designs were seen most recently in Aspects of Love on the Mainstage. Joining Farrell are Walnut veterans Lighting Designer MATT DEMASCOLO (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) and Sound Designer Ed Chapman (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), along with Assistant Lighting Designer JEN DONSKY. Returning to the Walnut fresh from Beautiful – The Carole King Musical to costume our rockstars and capture the iconic hair of the 60s are Costume Designer MARY FOLINO and Wig Designer CARISSA THORLAKSON.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true!

The 2024-25 Season starts October 1 with Jersey Boys. The 2024-25 season includes:

Jersey Boys, Elf the Broadway Musical, Driving Miss Daisy, Noël Coward’s

Hay Fever, and Dreamgirls.

Subscriptions are available now for as little as $26 per show – up to a 75% savings compared to regular ticket prices! Individual tickets go on-sale July 23. For information on season subscriptions or individual tickets, call the Walnut at 215-574-3550 x6 or

visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org.

All show titles, dates, and prices are subject to change.

Comments