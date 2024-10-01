Intercultural Journeys Rebrands as Journey Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Introducing Journey Arts, the new name and branding of Intercultural Journeys, a gem in Philadelphia's performing arts world.

The West Philadelphia-based organization just celebrated its 20th anniversary and has mounted more than 100 productions, including an ambitious (and sold-out) undertaking, supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. A similarly big scope production is already underway this coming season.

With this reband, Journey Arts plans to increase its offerings, including more ambitious and complex shows, seek new and additional funding, and offer artists more production/development time of projects.

“Journeys are for seekers – when we create, perform, and witness together, the journey is that much richer and more nuanced,” says Carly Rapaport-Stein, Executive Director of Journey Arts. “Wayfinding together is our artistic beating heart. We seek connection and we are on this journey together. Today, our new name and visual identity match our ethos of artist-forward work and belonging for all.”

Intercultural Journeys background

The organization was founded in 2002 by four Philadelphians (Carole Haas Gravagno, Udi Bar-David, Majid Alsayegh, and Sheldon Thompson) shortly after September 11th, in the belief that art that finds, celebrates, and promotes our common humanity

Their goal: To creating an inclusive and respectful world with more curiosity, empathy, and connection

For the last 20 seasons, the organization has produced vibrant performances that offer a window into diverse cultures and address difficult, challenging, or conflict-laden issues

Over the years, performances have addressed: stories of immigration and migration, the multitude of Black experience in America, and finding reconnection in a post-Covid society.

Rebrand background

Journey Arts worked with branding and design group The Devoted to develop its new name and visual identity The process included focus groups with artists, audiences, donors, staff, and volunteers Feedback included: “Artist-forward. Welcoming and open. Passionate. Honest. A place and space of belonging.”

Years-long journeys with artistic visionaries, journeying through art towards greater understanding, and experiencing performances as a community all helped inspire the name Journey Arts

The logo and accompanying design were inspired by the journeys undertaken by artists, audiences, and the organization alike, with interlocking points of connection that reflect the organization's ethos.

The rebrand includes a new website: www.Journey-Arts.org

Previewing the 2024-25 Season

Make Ready Again - Featuring dancer Marguerite Hemmings and musicians from Omar's Hat.

Eight Eight Time - Featuring composer-pianists Kendrah Butler-Waters, Terry Klinefelter, Suzzette Ortiz, and Pew Fellow Sumi Tonooka. Supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Table Sessions - Featuring cellist and composer Daniel de Jesús.

"I've watched with pride and awe as Journey Arts has grown to encompass deeply moving and complex productions, as well as an expansive network of talented artists," said Renee Garcia, Chair of the Board of Directors. "I'm excited for our plans over the coming years, and for the extraordinary art that's in our future."

“Someone once told me that walking into a performance with us is like getting a hug – literally and figuratively,” continued Rapaport-Stein. “We embrace each other as part of a community. I'm beyond proud to watch us step into a new name that fits us so well.”

