InterAct Theatre Company Seeking U.S.-Based Playwrights To Receive A $15,000 Commission

Over the next two years InterAct will commission three plays to be written about and with Philadelphia communities that are under-represented on local (and national) stages. The first of the three Philly Cycle commissions will focus on the city's community of African American Muslims, which numbers around 200,000.

InterAct Theatre Company is seeking U.S.-based playwrights who would be interested in immersing themselves in deep and ongoing conversations with this diverse community and ultimately crafting a singular story that centers this community.

Selected playwrights will receive a $15,000 commission, support for extensive play development both in and apart from the relevant community (including travel & local housing for playwrights based outside Philadelphia), and a guaranteed production (ideally in InterAct's 2024-25 season)

InterAct will support the development of each of The Philly Cycle play in four distinct ways:

• Facilitating partnerships with community leaders and community organizations as resources for playwrights to fully mine the worlds of their plays. For the first play, we are partnering with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA).

• Identifying and engaging fully professional artistic teams, including directors, dramaturgs, actors and others, as desired.

• Coordinating private workshops and public readings of each play, including in-progress readings on-site in relevant communities.

• Providing ongoing dramaturgical consultation with InterAct's artistic staff throughout the process

Submissions will be evaluated in a two-phased process, within the context of conversations already underway with leaders in the Philadelphia African American Muslim community.

Phase 1: InterAct artistic staff will evaluate all applications, advancing those that are best aligned with the guidelines, vision and/or spirit of The Philly Cycle. Producing Artistic Director, Seth Rozin, and Literary Manager, Charlotte T. Martin, will conduct (virtual or in person) interviews with applicant playwrights.

Phase 2: InterAct will re-engage community partners and leaders in conversation about the final short list of candidates, and together make a final decision.

If you are interested in this opportunity, apply using the form linked below

by November 11th, 2022.

We strongly recommend that applicants familiarize themselves with InterAct's mission, our history of Commissions, as well as our past productions to get a sense of our aesthetic and range of thematic interest.

Please no calls. https://www.interacttheatre.org/the-philly-cycle



35th Anniversary Season of Shows:

Death of a Driver by Will Snider

Directed by Charlotte Northeast

*Regional Premiere*

October 28 - November 20, 2022

A young and ambitious engineer moves to Kenya to build a critical highway and improve the country's infrastructure with help from a local insider. But national politics and tribal feuds make the road to a more equitable society very bumpy. What are the unanticipated consequences of America's well-intentioned meddling in another country's affairs?

The Last Parade by Stephanie Satie

Directed by Seth Rozin

*World Premiere*

January 27 - February 19, 2023

Three generations of a Russian Jewish family living in Kyiv grapple with whether and where to emigrate in 1995. Will conditions in post-Soviet Ukraine improve enough for the family to experience better lives? Will America live up to its promise as a beacon of freedom and opportunity? And if a move should happen, will the family be able to stay together?

pay no worship by francisca da silveira

Directed by Tyrone L. Robinson

*World Premiere*

March 31 - April 23, 2023

On the tiny island of Fogo in the Cape Verde archipelago, cousins Martin and Jose struggle to make a living in their family's wine business. Living with the awareness that a tropical storm or a volcanic eruption could destroy everything they know at any time, Martin seeks a way off the island, while Jose seeks a way to hold onto their culture. What will it take to simply survive?

American Fast by Kareem Fahmy

Directed by Seth Rozen, with Zaina Dana

*National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere*

June 2-25, 2023

A college basketball sensation is set to compete on the biggest stage, the NCAA Women's Tournament. But this year's March Madness coincides directly with Ramadan, and the brash and ambitious star player must reconcile her competitive fire with her family's faith. What does it mean to be Muslim in an increasingly secular America?