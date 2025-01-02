InLiquid Presents ANAMNESIS The Interplay of Human Experience and Technology

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



anamnesis delves into the intricate tapestry of the human experience, exploring the profound themes of existence, memory, and the interplay of technology with our intimate lives.

Featuring five artists: Doug Bucci, williamCromar, Lyn Godley, Zach Mellman-Carsey, John Singletary, and Chris Vecchio, this exhibition invites viewers to reflect on the cyclical nature of life, the inevitability of mortality, and the ways we navigate our connections with one another and the world around us. The exhibition takes place at the InLiquid Gallery located at 1400 N. American Street in South Kensington.

The term anamnesis, derived from ancient Greek, signifies the act of remembering and recalling past experiences. Each artist engages with the echoes of memory—personal and collective — with a unique connection to technology. John Singletary highlights our origins and the roles we play for each other and ourselves in “Traces,” an immersive, six screen, OLED and sound based work culminating into a multimedia experience. Lyn Godley's “Floating on a Breeze” expands upon traditions of oil painting by overlaying the canvas with an animated projection, exploring our emergence and relationships. While williamCromar and Doug Bucci interrogate how our recollections influence our interactions with the present and the past through the reimagining of historical art objects.

In the other sense of “anamnesis,” referring to a patient's medical history, Bucci's work dives into the endlessness of living with chronic illness. Zach Mellman-Carsey and Chris Vecchio draw from the physicality of anatomy and its integration with technology through interactive, and in some cases functional, sound objects that are only activated by the proximity to one's body. Depicting infinite cycles, repetition, life, and death, this intimate exhibition ultimately challenges us to confront our shared humanity and the myriad ways we remember and relate to our existence.

“The exhibition includes sculpture, contemporary jewelry, and video installation, including 3D printed works, radios made from bones and oil paintings animated with projection mapping,” explained Rachel Zimmerman, founder/executive director. “This truly is a unique installation.”

anamnesis is on-view now to February 22, 2025. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. To learn more, please visit https://www.inliquid.org/inliquid-gallery-events/anamnesis.

