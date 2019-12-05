How Sweet It Is! WILLY WONKA On Stage At Haddonfield Plays & Players

Step into a world of pure imagination as "Willy Wonka" takes the stage at Haddonfield Plays & Players this holiday season. Roald Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir comes to chocolate-covered life in the musical that's fun for the whole family!

Haddonfield Plays & Players selected "Willy Wonka" (Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley) because it's a classic story that can be loved and shared by the whole family. Though not a "typical" holiday show, it's one that families can come and see together, which is the experience the theatre strives to provide the community during this time of year.

"In directing this show, my eyes began to open as to why 'Willy Wonka' is adored by so many." said show director Matt Weil. "I started leaving rehearsals lighter than I arrived, with my cheeks sore from smiling. The story's appeal is in its simplicity and imagination, not in its depth or profundity. My hope is that our show will tickle and delight the audience, and that they'll find 'Willy Wonka' simple, sweet, and satisfying - like a bite of chocolate."

The seasoned cast of local adults and children includes: Tommy Balne (Willy Wonka/Candy Man), Matthew Goodrich (Charlie Bucket), Alex Levitt (Phineous Trout), Tony Killian (Grampa Joe), Mike Wemer (Mr. Bucket), Marissa Wolf (Mrs. Bucket), Marge Triplo (Grandma Josephine), Lori Clark (Grandma Georgina), Cory Laslocky (Grandpa George/Mr. Salt), Dominick McNew (Augustus Gloop), Sierra Johnson (Mrs. Gloop), Cassidy Sherz (Veruca Salt), Jake Gilman (Mike Teavee), Victoria Tatulli (Ms. Teavee), Sophie Holliday (Violet Beauregarde), Lori A. Howard (Mrs. Beauregarde), Tess Smith (Matilda), Michael Thompson (James), Leah Cedar (Candy Man Kid), Quinn Wood (Candy Man Kid) and Abigail Brown, Lorelei Ohnishi, Nathan Laslocky, Logan Murphy, Sera Scherz, Gabrielle Werner (Oompa Loompas).

"Willy Wonka" runs Thursday, December 5 - Saturday December 21st, with multiple performances weekly. Tickets are available through the box office by phone (856)-429-8139, email BoxOffice@HaddonfieldPlayers.com or online.

Tickets for Haddonfield Plays & Players 2020 mainstage productions, special programs and Flexpasses are now available for purchase online and make a great holiday gift!

For more information about Willy Wonka or Haddonfield Plays & Players 2020 season visit www.haddonfieldplayers.com.





