Hedgerow Theatre to Celebrate Summer With Family-Friendly Musical THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY

Hedgerow Theatre Company will get into a family-friendly summer of fun with The World According to Snoopy. Running July 13th - 31rst, this toe-tapping musical brings together the entire cast of characters from Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip "Peanuts." A mainstage production for audiences of all ages.

The World According to Snoopy, the sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, boasts a wonderful score full of memorable songs as well as many moments of Charles Schulz's Peanuts wisdom. "The Peanuts characters have been a part of my life since I was a child in the 1970s," reflects Peter Reynolds, who helms this production as Director. "I had Snoopy memorabilia everywhere. What a pleasure to tell the story of Snoopy and his friends as they navigate the world." Reynolds returns to Hedgerow having previously directed Tartuffe and notes, "We are so excited to bring this delightful musical to Hedgerow audiences."

Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci celebrates, "It is a great joy to fill our intimate venue with the sizable talents of this dynamic cast! Their voices and energy leap from the stage." Having experienced the production first as a young audience member years ago, Bramucci shares, "it is a delightful production to welcome in audiences of all ages - those of us who grew up with the Peanuts comic strip, the television specials or the movie, and our children and grandchildren who may be new to these characters - including those for whom this may be their very first musical!"

The production features emerging and seasoned professionals alike, including some recent graduates and current college students of the region making their Hedgerow debut. The cast includes: Ben Carino ("Woodstock"), Claire May ("Sally"), Aidan McDonald ("Charlie Brown"), Maria Mohajir ("Lucy"), Chris Monaco ("Linus"), Emily Sampson ("Peppermint Patty"), and Jay Thien Nguyen as the beloved beagle, "Snoopy."

Bringing this production to life are returning Hedgerow designers Bless Rudisill for lighting (Cowboy Versus Samurai), Sammy Hurley for sound (A Christmas Carol), and new Hedgerow artists including Stephen Wiseley for scenic design, Rebecca Kanach for costume design. The production features Shannon Murphy's choreography and Cristina Dinella Makowicz's musical direction and accompaniment. Eilis Skamarakas draws together the team as Stage Manager and Danielle Marino returns as Production Manager.

Hedgerow strives to provide a warm and inclusive welcome to all. A relaxed and audio described performance will be held on July 24 at 2pm, with a pre-performance sensory tour at 1:30pm. Open captioning, in which a screen will showcase the spoken and sung text in real-time, will be available for all performances between July 28 - 31. Hedgerow's parking lot, campus, and theatre are wheelchair accessible. Patrons are encouraged to contact the box office with any questions about accessibility.

Hedgerow welcomes audiences to its bucolic campus, where patrons may bring and enjoy a picnic lunch or snack by the grass and creek in front of the theatre before or after performances.

The World According to Snoopy runs at Hedgerow Theatre from July 13th-31st.

Hedgerow Theatre is located at 64 Rose Valley, Rd, Media, PA 19063.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION:

The World According to Snoopy

a revised version of the musical Snoopy!!!

based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz

Original book by Charles M. Schulz Creative associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw, and Michael L. Grace

Music by Larry Grossman

Lyrics by Hal Hackady

Revised Book by Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates and Larry Grossman

Musical Direction and Orchestration by Greg Bolin

Directed by Peter Reynolds

Musical Direction and Accompaniment by Cristina Dinella Makowicz

Choreographed by Shannon Murphy

Performed by

Ben Carino as "Woodstock"

Claire May as "Sally"

Aidan McDonald as "Charlie Brown"

Maria Mohajir as "Lucy"

Chris Monaco as "Linus"

Emily Sampson as "Peppermint Patty"

Jay Thien Nguyen as "Snoopy"

Stage managed by Eilis Skamarakas

Scenic design by Stephen Wiseley

Lighting design by Bless Rudisill

Sound design by Sammy Hurley

Costume design by Rebecca Kanach

Props coordinated by Susan Wefel

Production managed by Danielle Marino

Produced by Marcie Bramucci

TICKET INFORMATION

The World According to Snoopy preview performance tickets are $20; beginning opening night, adult tickets are $35, youth tickets (under 18) are $20. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610-565-4211 or go online.

. For groups of 10 or more, contact Art Hunter, Group Sales & Outreach Director ahunter@hedgerowtheatre.org or 610-565-4211.

Performance dates of The World According to Snoopy are:

Previews: July 13 at 7 pm, July 14 at 7 pm, July 15 at 1 pm

Opening: July 15 at 7 pm, with a post-performance outdoor reception

Run: July 13 - 31, 2022

Thursdays and Fridays at 7 pm

Saturdays at 2 pm AND 7 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

*Relaxed & audio-described performance July 24 at 2 pm

*Open captioning will be available for the final week of performances July 28 - 31.

For tickets and information visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org or call 610-565-4211.

ABOUT HEDGEROW THEATRE COMPANY:

Hedgerow Theatre is a resident professional theatre dedicated to providing cultural enrichment, engaging entertainment, and training in theatre arts and management since 1923. As stewards of a nineteenth-century grist mill turned theatre building, Hedgerow produces whole-hearted, resonant live theatre in an intimate 100-seat venue. The company offers extensive educational programs through theatre school, in-school residencies, and touring programs, and provides performance, technical training, and theatre management opportunities for Resident Fellows in a close-knit and mutually supportive environment.