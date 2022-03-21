Hedgerow Theatre and Delaware County Community College Team Up For A Limited Engagement Of Jewel Walker's TUESDAY

Hedgerow Theatre Company and Delaware County Community College team up to present a rare theatrical experience, Jewel Walker's Tuesday. With a limited two-week run from April 21 through May 1, this double Barrymore Award-winning miniature masterpiece is directed by Stephen Patrick Smith.

Tuesday features a cityscape in everyday America, from dawn to dusk. Reminiscent of the silent films of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, an ensemble of agile actors bring the story to life through movement and music, without uttering a word. Full of invention and creativity, Tuesday helps us pay attention to the details - finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.

This sparkling multi-generational theatre piece has charmed audiences of all ages off Broadway and across the country with its humor, grace, and heartfelt evocation of timeless values.

"Tuesday is a delight all around" says Marcie Bramucci, Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. "There are so many ways of telling a story - and the physical and inventive nature of this piece makes it especially exciting. I'm eager to share with audiences this playful, nostalgic, funny, and deeply original work."

Tuesday is the creation of legendary theatre artist and teacher, Jewel Walker. The play evolved out of teaching exercises and performance pieces used in his classes. It was made into a full-length show in the early 1970's.

In 2005 Smith directed a professional production of Tuesday for Amaryllis Theatre Company. That production won two Philadelphia Barrymore Awards for Best Choreography and Best Ensemble Cast. Because it was created mostly during the 70's, it depicts certain facets of life that are disappearing or have vanished, capturing a particular moment in time.

Tuesday's creator, Jewel Walker studied mime, and became one of the foremost performers in Etienne DeCroux's renowned company and toured as a solo mime. He was a founding member of The American Conservatory Theatre and a regular performer as Mime Walker on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. As a teacher at Carnegie Mellon University, The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and The University of Delaware, he taught generations of actors, including Ted Danson, Cherry Jones and many others who went on to successful acting careers.

According to Smith, Tuesday director, and head of DCCC's Theatre Department, "Jewel Walker was a true genius in his craft. I was lucky enough to have had Jewel as a teacher and movement coach. He taught me how to communicate without words, using movement to tell stories when words were insufficient or unnecessary. I learned more from Jewel Walker than from any other theatre artist I've ever worked with, and the value of continuously learning and building your craft was one of the most important lessons he taught me."

"I met Stephen, about 15 years ago when he was a movement/mime coach for a play produced with Villanova's graduate theatre program (of which we are both graduates)," adds Bramucci. " In the years and collaborations since, he has become a significant mentor to me. And it's coming full circle to be able to collaborate with him on this piece of his mentor's invention.

"Under Stephen's leadership, artistry, and generosity, DCCC's theatre program thrives. For generations Hedgerow has prioritized and continues to prioritize lifelong learning. To be in partnership with an instution of higher learning, alongside a colleague of Stephen's talent, care and caliber, with emerging artists who are honing their craft, is exactly where we want to be. Can't wait till Tuesday."

Tuesday runs at Hedgerow Theatre from April 21 - May 1, 2022.