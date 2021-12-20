Hedgerow Theatre Announces THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW New Year's Eve Celebration

Hedgerow Theatre is ringing in the New Year, "Over at the Frankenstein Place," with the ultimate midnight movie experience, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest running theatrical release in all of film history and arguably the greatest cult classic of all time.

This 20th Century Fox feature, written by Richard O'Brien and produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, directed by Jim Sharman, is the original over-the-top Rock'nRoll/ Science Fiction/ B-Movie/ Androgynistic/ Omnisexual/ Camp Horror Comedy Musical, and the only one of its kind.

The shamelessly hedonistic tale tells the story of All American Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and his fiancé Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) on a proverbial dark and stormy night. It's when they find sanctuary at the castle of Dr Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a "sweet transvestite" from Transexual, Transylvania, that the evening takes its turn into a descent of absolute decadence, of which there is no hope of return.

"The film itself is just the beginning," according to Hedgerow Theatre's Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci. "This New Year's Eve event features the talents of live humanoids - area professionals including company members, staff, and enthusiasts of all stripes to perform along with the movie in all its decedent glory, acting out the madcap mayhem while flying fast and loose after a whopping 12 hours of rehearsal! Oh, and surprises! We should mention, there will be surprises! We cannot wait to share in this one of a kind cinematic-theatrical event here in our cozy and historic Rose Valley home."

Of course this intoxicating experience is nothing without the two way communal exchange between film and fans. Audience participation and costume dress up is not just optional, but strongly encouraged: to join in on the ritualistic celebration that is synonymous with and the very essence of Rocky Horror.

This evening's festivities spring to life, under the direction of Elizabeth Meisenzahl, who notes, "It is quite exciting to be curating this performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show - a show so beloved for so many- as a year end event to celebrate our rejoining, face-to-face, as a community. And what a way to end the year it is!"

The evening will end with an outdoor complimentary champagne toast to ring in 2022. This Time Warp to Transylvania will make for a New Year's Eve not to be forgotten.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show contains strong themes, sexual content, language and is intended for a mature audience.

While audience participation is encouraged, no food, beverages or perishables are permitted in the theatre.

Licensing is through Criterion Pictures USA.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Currently, masks will be required to be worn while indoors and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for all patrons at this time. Hedgerow artists and staff are fully vaccinated. Patron and artist safety are top priority and protocols may shift as adjustments are made to the circumstances in the community. Additional COVID protocols can be found on our website.

Box Office

General Admission Tickets are $25.

General Admission Tickets are $25.

A full refund policy is in place in the event of postponement or cancellation.