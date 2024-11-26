Hammerstein Museum Announces Receipt Of Oscar's Iconic Rocking Chairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has announced the first historically significant gift to the Museum's collection - two of the iconic rocking chairs used by the famed lyricist on the porch of Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA when the Hammerstein family resided there. The chairs were a gift from Ted Chapin, the former President and Chief Creative Officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization for thirty years and a member of the Museum's Honorary Advisory Board.

Chapin tells the story of how he came to own these two pieces of musical theatre history this way:

“Bill Hammerstein, oldest son of Oscar II, was my first Hammerstein boss at Rodgers & Hammerstein. He was wise, avuncular, caring, and devoted to his father's legacy. He once asked my father if it was OK for him to consider me the son he never had. (He had only daughters - 3.) His wife Jane-Howard had exquisite taste, and every house she had - three during my years - was designed magnificently. The last was a converted barn from Canada, taken apart and reassembled on a plot of land in Connecticut. One day after Bill died, she took me out to the garage where she had two of the chairs from Highland Farm, painted white - impeccably, I might add - and told me she wanted me to have them. I was floored. When the plans were in the works to turn Highland Farm into a museum, I decided the chairs belonged there. So, one at a time, I brought them down and gave them back to the place from whence they came.”

One of the rockers is pictured in the iconic photograph of Oscar, typewriter on his lap, at work on the porch overlooking the grounds of Highland Farm. The chair will be placed on display for house tours this month and throughout the holiday season.

By popular demand, the nonprofit has increased the number of scheduled tours of Oscar's Doylestown home at Highland Farm to five times weekly in November and December: Fridays at 11 AM, Saturdays at 11 AM and 1:30 PM, and Sundays at 11 AM and 1:30 PM. From Thanksgiving on, visitors can enjoy crisp apple strudel and tea (“a drink with jam and bread”) or hot chocolate from a “bright copper kettle.”

Special Hammerstein Museum mementos will be available for purchase only by tour guests. One unique offering is a Hammerstein Museum commemorative Mercer tile, handmade at the Moravian Tile Works in Doylestown, PA. Only fifty of these tiles were produced for this limited-edition run.

Tours of Hammerstein's historic Highland Farm have become increasingly popular among local residents and visitors alike. The forty-five-minute tours include riveting stories about Hammerstein's musical family, how his groundbreaking musicals forever changed the modern-day book-musical, and additional insight into his contributions to society through his many humanitarian acts.

Highland Farm public tours will run through December 28. Due to weather uncertainty, public tours will not take place during winter months. Private and group tours can be arranged by appointment. Advance tickets are required for all tours. Information and tour tickets are available at https://www.hammersteinmuseum.org/tourinfo.

About The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Oscar Hammerstein II's Doylestown home and telling the story of his legacy as a librettist, lyricist, humanitarian, and mentor. The Hammerstein family resided at Highland Farm from 1940-1960. Hammerstein composed the lyrics to his best-loved musicals while in residence at the farm, including “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma!” “South Pacific” (inspired by Doylestown's James Michener's novel Tales of the South Pacific), and others. A friendly neighbor, Hammerstein was known to fly a flag when local children could come to use his swimming pool or play tennis. He also met and mentored a young Stephen Sondheim while living at Highland Farm. Hammerstein's role as a mentor and humanitarian will play a large role in the planned theatre education center at Hammerstein Museum.

The nonprofit is currently raising funds for the restoration and preservation of Highland Farm. Individuals and entities interested in helping to Create Hammerstein Museum can contribute online at https://www.hammersteinmuseum.org/donate. Contributions of any amount can also be made by check, credit card or appreciated securities. Naming opportunities are available for rooms and spaces in the house and barn. For more information email hammersteinmuseum@gmail.com.

