Halloween Lineup Set For Crossroads Comedy Theater

Get ready for a blend of scares and side-splitting laughs as Crossroads Comedy Theater brings you a week of thrilling, Halloween-themed comedy events, October 22 - 26. Whether you're a horror fanatic looking for a good scare or just love the unpredictable excitement of live comedy and storytelling, these shows offer something for everyone. With no scripts and no boundaries, Philadelphia’s top comedic talent will conjure up a series of unforgettable shows, blending horror and humor in ways you’ve never seen before. Whether you're looking to experience a brand-new horror movie made up on the spot or learn a few spine-chilling facts with a hilarious twist, Crossroads Comedy Theater has it all this Halloween season.

All performances take place at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA. For tickets to these events and more, visit XroadsComedy.com/shows. Details below!

28 SCENES LATER: A SPOOPY THEMED IMPROV JAM

10/22 @ 7:00PM | FREE

Looking to maybe try improv for the first time or are you a performer itching for some stage time after over a year indoors? Come on out to this free improv jam! All experience levels are welcome to sign up and hop on stage. Don’t have any improv experience? No worries! You’ll be paired with a more experienced improviser so you two can shine together. You’ll do a scene or two, have some fun, and maybe make some new friends! If you'd like to just come by to watch you can do that too!

BLACKOUT: IMPROV INSPIRED BY SPOOKY-ISH STORIES

10/22 @ 8:30 PM | $10

Prepare for a night of spine-tingling laughter as some of Philly's best improvisers dive into the unknown! These fearless performers will craft eerie, hilarious, and unexpected scenes on the spot inspired by real-life scary stories from their teammates and the audience. From ghostly encounters to urban legends, no spooky tale is too chilling or strange for the team to turn into a night of fun thrills. Join us for an evening where fright meets funny, and the only thing you should fear is missing out!

BORROWED TIME COMEDY SHOWCASE

10/23 @ 7:00PM | $10

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of acts not produced by Crossroads. a mix of improv and stand-up. Each show features different improv acts not produced by Crossroads, so it’s a great chance to see some Philly talent you might not otherwise get to see. Two performances featuring different acts each night.

NITTY GRITTY: PHILLY FRIGHTS

10/23 @ 8:30 PM | $12

Get in the Halloween spirit and come hear some of Philly's best storytellers regale you with true and spooky tales from their lives. Hosted by the fantastic Martha Cooney.

GASP! AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY

10/24 @ 7:00PM | $10

Gasp! A Murder Mystery Monoscene is a fully improvised whodunnit! Similar to games like Among Us and Werewolf, the performers will only know their own fates at the beginning of the performance and reveal them throughout the show. Features an musical improv troupe, Ready or Not, opening up the block.

AN IMPROVISED HORROR COMEDY

10/24 - 10/26 @ 8:30PM | $15

Do you like scary movies? Then you will love An Improvised Horror Comedy from Not Yet Rated! Using your favorite horror movie tropes and an audience suggestion, the cast creates a completely new movie just for you! Monsters, haunted houses, demonic possession, psychological thrillers, slashers… it’s all on the table in a show never seen before and - like many of the characters - never to be seen again! No Script. No Props. No Escape! *10/26 @ 5pm is a family friendly show.

THE SIDESHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

10/25 @ 7:00PM | $15

Step right up! If you dare! See the wonders that Philly comedy has to offer in the Sideshow Halloween Special! This Halloween themed comedy variety showcase has it all. You might see improv! You might see sketch comedy! You might see dancing! You might see any number of fun, weird, creepy, crawly, or interesting things that don’t fit neatly into any one comedy category! All in the same block for one low price. Hosted by Rebekah Rickards.

PORN STASH

10/25 @ 10:00PM | $12

This Best of Philly Comedy Show winner returns from the dead to appear at Crossroads for one night of dialogue and debauchery. What happens when the funniest comics along with a few sex educators sit down together and watch clips of porn in front of a live audience? A unique and magical comedy adventure that only happens on PORN STASH. The purpose of the show is to educate/entertain/inform our audience with facts about sex as well as offer a safe space for everyone to learn and talk about sex in a guilt-free environment. Hosted by Ralph Andracchio and Betty Smithsonian.

TRICKS AND TREATS: A FAMILY FRIENDLY IMPROV SHOW

10/26 @ 5:00PM | $12

This all-ages, one night only, improv comedy show combines the thrills of Halloween with the hilarious unpredictability of improv. Watch as our talented performers conjure up fun and spooky scenes based on your suggestions. Perfect for kids and adults alike, promises a bewitching blend of family-friendly humor and Halloween magic that will leave you howling with laughter. Dress up in your favorite costume, get some treats, and join us for a frightfully good time. Features the cast of Not Yet Rated.

STUDY HALL-OWEEN: COMEDY INSPIRED BY SPOOKY LECTURES

10/26 @ 7:00PM | $15

Get into the Halloween spirit with this special, Halloween edition of Study Hall! Spooky lectures inspire the scenes that the amazing cast create right before your eyes. Watch as they blend frightful facts with intelligence and humor, delivering a performance that's as educational as it is entertaining. You’ll learn chilling tidbits, laugh a lot, and maybe even feel a shiver down your spine. Don’t be tardy!

