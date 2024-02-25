Groucho's Grandson to Attend GROUCHO at Historic Walnut Street Theatre

Andy Marx, grandson of legendary comedian Groucho Marx, will attend the Saturday evening, March 2nd performance of Groucho: A Life in Revue written by his father Arthur Marx (and Robert Fisher) at the historic Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia. The run marks the 100th anniversary of the Marx Brothers' career-changing performances in I'll Say She Is at the Walnut. Groucho's great-granddaughter, Gracie Marx, will also be in attendance.

Groucho: A Life in Revue stars Frank Ferrante in the title role from age 15 to 85 reprising his Off-Broadway and West End portrayal which earned him a London's Laurence Olivier Award nomination. Matt Roper portrays both Chico and Harpo Marx and Dreya Weber takes on eleven roles as The Women of Groucho's life. Dave Johnson plays the Citizen of Freedonia. Set design is by David Gordon with costumes by Beaver Bauer and lighting by Matt Demascolo. Sound design is by Christopher Colucci. Ferrante directs. Managing Director is Mark Sylvester and Producing Artistic Director is Bernard Havard.

The Walnut Street Theatre was the last stop before the Marx Brothers opened on Broadway in I'll Say She Is on May 19, 1924. The Broadway run catapulted the veteran vaudevillians to legendary status. Groucho Marx often referred to the Walnut as his favorite theater remarking that it was "...the most important thing that ever happened to me." Fifty years after the Marxes' stage victory, Groucho visited the Walnut in 1974 at age 84.

Groucho: A Life in Revue runs through March 10. For tickets and information visit the button below or call (215) 574-3550.



Photo Credit: Andy Marx