Greater South Jersey Chorus Announces 24/25 Season

The Greater South Jersey Chorus has announced 2024/25 season which boasts an inspiring series of great choral works, both traditional as well as contemporary.

The season opens on October 27, 2024, at 3 pm at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in a program that highlights our yearning for health and growth after loss, while recognizing the ability to be lifted by hope and love for one another. The December concerts bring joy and holiday cheer to familiar seasonal favorites. December 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm will be presented by the Rowan University School of Performing Arts and includes a headliner by the Atlantic Brass Band, as well as a resounding mix of voice and brass side by side. On December 15, 2024 at 3 pm, the holiday choral program will open with theChamber Singers of the Greater South Jersey Chorus and take listeners through a jubilant collection of carols and holiday songs. The Bay Atlantic Symphony invites the Greater South Jersey Chorus to share the stage in a weekend of performances on March 15 & 16, 2025 in one of Haydn’s final grand works for full orchestra and chorus, Lord Nelson Mass, under the direction of Jed Gaylin. The season closes on May 4, 2025 at 3 pm, in a program that includes the world premiere of a newly commissioned choral work, written specifically for the Greater South Jersey Chorus by composer Howard Yermish and features accompanying choral works that remind us of our responsibilities as stewards of each other, the Earth as our home, and all who inhabit this shared world.

“Presenting a season like this coming one for our audiences is an exciting honor for me as Artistic Director,” said Dr. Christopher Thomas, Artistic Director of the Greater South Jersey Chorus. “We are fortunate to be able to sing for audiences who are appreciative, warm and generous – and I know that all of the various works we are planning to present this upcoming season will truly delight everyone.”

The season opening performance will take place on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 pm at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJ. December 14 at 7:30 pm will take place at Pfleeger Concert Hall on campus at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. December 15 at 3 pm will take place at Christ Our Light Catholic Community in Cherry Hill, NJ. The March performances will take place on Saturday, March 15 at 3:00 pm at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey, and March 16 at 2:00 pm will take place at the Stockton Performing Arts Center on campus at Stockton University. The chorus returns to Christ Our Light Catholic Community on May 4, 2025 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for October, December and May are $25 and can be purchased at the door, or in advance at https://greatersouthjerseychorus.org/ . Tickets for March can be found at https://bayatlanticsymphony.org

