Glen Macnow To Host PCS Theater Season 112 Kick-Off Party

Macnow is a celebrated radio personality, sports analyst, and philanthropist with a passion for connecting with his audience and giving back to the community.

Jul. 31, 2023

Get ready for a night of charitable giving as the highly anticipated Season 112 Kick-Off Party, hosted by legendary Philly Sportscaster Glen Macnow, is set to take place on Saturday August 26, 2023. Macnow is a celebrated radio personality, sports analyst, and philanthropist with a passion for connecting with his audience and giving back to the community. This spectacular fundraising event will transport guests back to the timeless elegance of the Rat Pack Era, with iconic music and exciting auctions all in support of a worthy cause.

 

The Season 112 Kick-Off Party, organized by PCS Theater, promises to be an unforgettable evening of fun, entertainment, and philanthropy. The event will be held at The Players Club of Swarthmore, located at 614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA 19081 on August 26 beginning at 6pm.

 

One of the highlights of the evening will be a captivating Rat Pack Variety Hour featuring an orchestra led by Jeffrey Pelesh of Media with a wide array of music (“Pennies from Heaven”, “Feelin' Good”, “Beyond the Sea”, “Sing Sing Sing”, etc.) sung by Donna Dougherty, Zoi MG McNamara, Danny Murphy, Nike Sokolowski, Meg Cranney, Emma Barrera, Charlie Meyers, Jason Boyer, Sean McDermott, Shawn Weaver and Theadora K. Psitos. The Variety Hour will also feature choreography by Karla Bradley.

 

The event will also showcase an impressive lineup of auctions, offering guests the opportunity to bid on exclusive items and experiences. The Silent Auction will present a wide array of unique items, while the Live Auction will feature highly coveted prizes that are sure to ignite bidding wars. Attendees can anticipate exceptional opportunities to acquire remarkable pieces while supporting the endeavors of PCS Theater. 

 

Some items up for auction to impress the Philly sports fans and arts & culture enthusiasts: 

  • Philadelphia Flyers Package including tickets and signed paraphernalia
  • Autographed Travis Konechny Flyers jersey
  • Lunch with Phil Martelli, Fran Dunphy, and Glen Macnow
  • Personalized messages from Joe Conklin and Merril Reese
  • Dick Vermeil Wine Package
  • TIckets to Tommy & Me and meet playwright Ray Didinger
  • Owen Tippetta signed mini-hockey stick
  • Villanova Men's and Women's Basketball Tickets
  • Mrs. Doubtfire tickets at the Academy of Music featuring Rob McClure
  • Cast from Dear Evan Hansen autographed by Benj Pasek worn by Andrew Barth Feldman
  • Vero Beach Vacation
  • Game on State Birthday Party
  • Theater Tickets: Arden Theater, Media Theater, Philadelphia Theater Company, Walnut St, etc.
  • Satisfying the food lovers: DiBruno Bros, The Inn at Swarthmore, Fellini Cafe, State Street Pub, Hobbs, Ripplewood, among other local favorites.
  • Heather Cooper's 24" x 27" signed framed limited edition print depicting a collage of theater masks
  • Chanel sunglasses
  • Spa Packages
  • Headshots
  • Dance, Voice, and Violin lessons
  • And many, many, more!

 

Raymond W. Smith Stage will feature a DJ from Power Surge and Karaoke with Sean Patrick giving guests the opportunity to showcase their own vocal talents.  Adding to the excitement, the event will include a wine wall, offering guests the chance to select a mystery bottle of fine wine. Our lobby will welcome you with warm jazz featuring Jeff Smith from Jazz 180 tickling the ivories.

 

PCS Theater is proud to partner with Conshohocken Brewing, renowned for its craft beers. Your ticket includes a drink ticket, light fare, entertainment, and full access to the auction. 

 

Proceeds from the Season 112 Kick-Off Party will directly support an upgrade to the Main Stage sound system. By attending and participating in the event, guests will make a meaningful contribution to the community, creating a positive impact that will be “heard” for years to come.

 

Tickets for the Season 112 Kick-Off Party can be purchased at Givebutter.com/PCSKickoff. Early booking is encouraged, as this exclusive event is expected to sell out quickly.

