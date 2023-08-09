GARBAGE JAM Philadelphia To Premiere September 9!

Garbage Jam is a neurotic clown-fantasia about mental health.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Michael "Dola" Amendola (Drunk Shakespeare, The Last Jew of Boyle Heights) announced that the debut of his new play Click Here will open at The Fidget Living Room Space (located at 1714 N Mascher St) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 for a limited run as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival / Cannonball Festival.

Garbage Jam is a neurotic clown-fantasia about mental health. In this Beckettian devised junkyard - Joseph, a bruised ego, struggles to leave their invisible kitchen, an AI assistant dreams of being a singer and a garbage gremlin drums on buckets and licks trash. Despite their seemingly alien differences, the three find their realities metaphysically-linked through relics of Joseph's past.

Amendola, a Philadelphia & NYC-based performer, writer, and teacher, says, "Garbage Jam welcomes audiences to view themselves through a kaleidoscope covered in coffee grounds and ask - 'what is the potential of that which we choose to discard?' Under the absurdist chaos - this play is probably about the fragmentation of myself. Perhaps it is a glance at my neurodiversity and how a psyche can compartmentalize as a defense mechanism. I hope it validates some audience members' experiences, but I also just hope that people laugh and have a good time."

The majority of the set, props and costume pieces are found, borrowed and recycled. Garbage Jam is produced and performed in collaboration with Philadelphia-based performers and musicians: Graham Cook, Tyler Catanella and Aiden Ankli.

The show will open with performances on:

  • September 9 at 4:15pm
  • September 13 at 9:30pm
  • September 16 at 10pm

Tickets: Limited number of Pay-What-You-Can options available for as low as $5 // $25. Running time: 45 minutes.

The show is recommended for ages 18+ and contains adult languages and themes of mental illness and depression. The venue is not wheelchair-accessible.

For more information and tickets visit Click Here.


Recommended For You