Full Cast Announced for Town & Country's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town & Country Players has announced the cast of their upcoming special production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will play as part of a special Shakespeare Weekend hosted by Town & Country!

The cast includes Tara Spiecker (Theseus), Caity Logan (Hippolyta), Theresa Trageser (Philostrate), Karen Abrams (Egeus), Sammy Lebron (Demetrius), Andy Van Antwerp (Lysander), Caelie McRobert (Hermia), Julianna Gardner (Helena), Kiki Hansel (Hyssop), Caylee Hansel (Larkspur), Jessa Casner (Puck), Harley Diamond (Oberon), Sieanna Rahatt (Titania), Caitlin Davies (Quince), Jack Dalton (Apprentice), Brandon Bacorn (Bottom), Kyle Hansel (Flute), William Ince (Snug), Cam Crawford (Snout), Kristin Sheridan (Starveling), Evelyn Dalton (Peaseblossom), Bridget McHugh (Moth), Vanessa Someya (Cobweb) and Lucy Hanson (Mustardseed).

Along with this full production, Jenny McNiven will be the raveling troubadour to serenade the crowds beforehand, as well as an improv troupe to entertain guests with fun and games. The improv troupe includes Jessa Casner, Cam Crawford, Caitlin Davies, Julianna Gardner, Caylee Hansel, Kiki Hansel, Kyle Hansel, Caity Logan and Vanessa Someya.

The show is directed by Janemarie Cloutier, produced by Sarah LeClair, and written by William Shakespeare. Join us at The Barn for MIRTH, MERRIMENT, & MAGIC. Before the show enjoy our wandering troupe of improv players, have something delicious to eat, hurl Shakespearean insults at someone, snap a selfie with Shakespeare, and then enter the stage for A Midsummer Night's Dream. Performances are Friday, August 23rd at 7:30 PM; Saturday, August 24th at 2 PM and 7:30 PM; and Sunday, August 25th at 2 PM. Please note that the evening performances are a different time from the rest of the season. Visit www.townandcountryplayers.org, email tandcbox@gmail.com, or call (215) 348-7566 to secure seats.

Comments