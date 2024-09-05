FringeArts Appoints Nell Bang-Jensen as New CEO And Producing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FringeArts Board of Directors is pleased to announce that, after a nationwide search conducted by Arts Consulting Group, award-winning theater director, creator, and arts administrator Nell Bang-Jensen has been appointed as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer and Producing Director. Bang-Jensen, who has directed and created theater in Philadelphia and at FringeArts for the past ten years, joins the organization after a successful tenure as Artistic Director at Theatre Horizon in Norristown. She will lead FringeArts' efforts to enrich Philadelphia's vibrant arts community and those who reside, work, and visit the region.

"After conducting a nationwide search and receiving more than 75 applications, I'm ecstatic that we've been able to hire a visionary, innovative and strategic leader with a commitment to community, artists, and audiences," said Mark Dichter, Chair, FringeArts Board of Directors. "It was a real challenge to find someone to follow our amazing founder, Nick Stuccio. With Nell's experience of having presented both independent and curated shows at our Fringe Festivals, and her strong relationships with the performing arts community and those who support it, she is ideally suited to continue and expand Nick's groundbreaking presentations of world-class, cutting-edge contemporary performing arts which challenge conventions and push creative boundaries."

"I am thrilled to welcome Nell Bang-Jensen to the FringeArts team," added David Lipson, FringeArts board member and chair of the organization's Executive Search Committee. "Nell is an accomplished director and creator. Her extensive experience and deep connections within the Philadelphia theater community make her an exceptional addition. With nearly 15 years in the scene and leadership roles at esteemed institutions like Theatre Horizon, the Wilma Theatre, and Pig Iron Theatre Company, Nell brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly enhance our mission."

"Participating in the Fringe Festival over a decade ago was my first foray into the Philadelphia arts & culture scene and a big part of why I've stayed," said Bang-Jesnen. "FringeArts has helped define Philadelphia as a city of makers and artists, allowing grit and ingenuity to be on full display. At a time where there is less and less support for artistic risk, it's imperative to recognize FringeArts for the gem that it is and the potential it has to continue to put our city on the map. I'm honored to keep building on this legacy to make FringeArts a space where local, national, and International Artists are celebrated, and everyone's invited."

Bang-Jensen is passionate about work that helps arts organizations align with community-held values and creating theater with people who do not identify as professional artists. Nell is the recipient of a 2019 Map Fund grant, a Next Stage Director's Fellowship from the Drama League (2019), and a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship (2011). In 2016, Nell was a participant in Theatre Communication Group's Leadership U: One-on-One program, a national fellowship given to eight individuals who TCG believes are the core and future of theater. Nell is an Educator and has taught Directing and Civic Practice for colleges and universities including the University of the Arts, the Pig Iron Graduate School for Advanced Performance training, Swarthmore College, and Carleton College, among others. She has led workshops in presence, leadership, and civic engagement for teams at Temple University, University of Washington, the Wharton Women's Leadership Conference, and PECO, and was a participant in the 2022 Core Class of Leadership Philadelphia.

As a Director, Bang-Jensen has created five original works, in addition to producing and directing for Philadelphia's major theater institutions including FringeArts, People's Light, Philadelphia Theatre Company, the Wilma, Pig Iron, and the Painted Bride. Nell has served as the Artistic Director of Theatre Horizon since 2019. Recent productions include Christmas Carol (People's Light), Empathitrax (Philadelphia Theatre Company), and Town (Theatre Horizon). Currently, she is directing the 2024 Fringe Festival production of Lightning Rod Special's Nosejob.

In Bang-Jensen's new role, she will drive the organization's next level of growth through a strategic evolution that enhances FringeArts' impact and reach. She will have oversight of all administrative operations including fundraising, marketing, finance, human resources, and facilities, while giving direction and supervising a close-knit team of talented arts professionals dedicated to developing Philadelphia's cultural sector.

Nell Bang Jensen begins her new role starting on October 15th, 2024. For more information on FringeArts, visit FringeArts.com.

