First Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn Revealed

Following a review of applications, PlayPenn has shared the names of the twenty-nine emerging writers that make up the very first Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn (in alphabetical order): Siddarth Anand, Gabriella Balsam, Ang(ela) Bey, Marjorie Bicknell, Bastion Carboni, Santiago Castro, Jacob Cowan, Leon Jackson Davenport, Dave Ebersole, Rodrick Edwards, Monica Flory, Steven Goldman, August Hakvaag, Griffin Horn, Toby Inoue, Keenya Jackson, Jeffrey James Keyes, Nimisha Ladva, Dylan Lewis, Sheridan Merrick, Michelle Pauls, Alison Scaramella, Megan Schumacher, Matthew Sekellick, Michael Serratore, Will Vence Jr., Catherine Weingarten, and Julie Zaffarano. Rose Farrell will serve the cohort's volunteer assistant.
The first session The Playwright as the CEO - Understanding Power Dynamics with Emmanuel Wilson, Dramatists Guild's Executive Director, will kick off the program on May 24. More details about the Playwrights Cohort can be found below.
The Playwrights Cohort at PlayPenn, is a year-long professional development program for emerging playwrights and will focus on navigating the industry. This program will be in partnership with the Dramatists Guild. Every month experts in their sector will engage the cohort on subjects such as entertainment law, building a portfolio, finding representation, having agency in the rehearsal room, managing personal finances and more. The Cohort will operate on a hybrid model, holding monthly meetings in person and online.
May 2, 2023

Plays & Players invites you to their second Annual Fundraiser: Fancy On Delancey, on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This year, they will transform their historical theater into a magical world of Alice in Wonderland with a "Through the Looking Glass" theme.
May 2, 2023

Lyric Fest concludes its 2022-23 season with a tribute to the Great American Songbook on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Moorestown Community Center in Moorestown, NJ and Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:00pm at The Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA.
May 2, 2023

Arden Theatre Company is diving into spring with the TONY Award winning hit musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, this hilarious and heartfelt musical, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, takes audiences into the heart of a Spelling Bee and the important moments of growing up that shape the people we become. Arden regular Amina Robinson returns to direct.
May 1, 2023

A fantastic alien universe descends on North Philadelphia as audiences are invited into the premiere of Other Orbits, a science fiction immersive experience. From Applied Mechanics comes a spectacular, accessible installation where audiences can interact with alien species - mysterious AIs, walruses made of fungi, sentient microphones, flirtatious bacteria and many more. The immersive experience takes over the entirety of Standby Stages film studio in Kensington to create a truly unforgettable, 360 degree experience that transports audiences to another world from July 9 through 22.
May 2, 2023
May 2, 2023
May 2, 2023
May 1, 2023
May 1, 2023
