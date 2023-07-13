Experience THE THREE LITTLE PIGS Like You've Never Seen Them Before At Upper Darby Summer Stage

Upper Darby Summer Stage is inviting audiences to embark on a brand-new adventure with The Three Little Pigs, a new stage musical from the award-winning writers of Honk! and Mary Poppins. With performances on July 26, 27, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. and July 27 at 7:00 p.m., The Three Little Pigs is a twist on the classic tale, following its titular characters as they try to make their way in the world while avoiding the dangers lurking behind every corner.

The Three Little Pigs is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

The Three Little Pigs tells the tale of three pigs as they try to build their way in the world, always keeping an eye out for the Big Bad Wolf. Follow along with this Summer Stage premiere, as Mama (Julia Phan of Upper Darby) encourages the Three Little Pigs to leave the pigpen and build new homes of their own. In an attempt to make it in a scary world, Cha (Keira Hornung of Havertown), Siu (Casey Fosbenner of Broomall) and & Bao (Alex Segreti of Glen Mills) use hay, sticks, and bricks to try and avoid the dangers of the Big Bad Wolf (Aidan Dougherty of Essington).

Director Pat Walsh says, "Audiences should come see The Three Little Pigs because they will be whisked into the world of the story you were told as a child and be completely reminded of the meaning of it...The Three Little Pigs is about leaving home and realizing you can stand on your own in the world, make your own path, make your own house, and overcome adversity on your own. And the music's catchy, it's new, it's exciting, and it'll be stuck in your head like it's stuck in mine."

Cast member Nina Kilgore says, "I think the best part of the show is the mingling of all the genres because I think it brings something for everyone. There's a hip-hop number, there's a doo-wop Elvis-style number, there's a Mamma Mia-style number; I just feel like there's something for everyone to enjoy and for people of all ages to come and have fun watching."

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with Casey's Saloon & Restaurant, the sponsor of The Three Little Pigs. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.

About Upper Darby Summer Stage:

Upper Darby Summer Stage is a national leader in creating outstanding performances for the community while empowering young people and entertaining families. Now in its 48th season, the program presents six Children's Theater productions and a professional quality Broadway musical. This year's Mainstage production is Memphis, playing five performances on July 28th & 29th, and August 4th & 5th. In addition, Summer Stage presents a smaller show through its Summer Stories program. This year's Summer Stories production is Next to Normal, playing July 31st & August 1st.

Summer Stage offers programs for students as young as 10 and up to age 28. Upper Darby Summer Stage is not only a great place to see a spectacular show, but also a great place for students to grow as artists and as young people. Visit Click Here for more information.

