Exclusive Photos: JERSEY BOYS at Walnut Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Walnut Street Theatre has begun their 216th season with the Broadway musical phenomenon JERSEY BOYS. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with this Broadway musical phenomenon. The show is currently in previews, and will officially open October 9, and close on November 3. Get an exclusive first look at photos here!

They were just four guys from Jersey, and while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — their story has made them an international sensation all over again. This Broadway-hit takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi as we explore the rise of one of the most iconic pop bands in American music history.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by The Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the show premiered on Broadway in 2005 to critical acclaim and has won four Tony Awards. The documentary-style show dramatizes the personal and professional struggles of the members of The Four Seasons, from early brushes with the law to the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show features a rich selection of the band’s greatest hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Photo credit: Mark Garvin

Comments