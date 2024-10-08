Exclusive Photos: JERSEY BOYS at Walnut Street Theatre

he show is currently in previews, and will officially open October 9, and close on November 3.
Walnut Street Theatre has begun their 216th season with the Broadway musical phenomenon JERSEY BOYS. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with this Broadway musical phenomenon. The show is currently in previews, and will officially open October 9, and close on November 3. Get an exclusive first look at photos here!
They were just four guys from Jersey, and while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — their story has made them an international sensation all over again. This Broadway-hit takes you behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, and Nick Massi as we explore the rise of one of the most iconic pop bands in American music history.
With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by The Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the show premiered on Broadway in 2005 to critical acclaim and has won four Tony Awards. The documentary-style show dramatizes the personal and professional struggles of the members of The Four Seasons, from early brushes with the law to the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The show features a rich selection of the band’s greatest hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
Photo credit: Mark Garvin
Tommy Craig, Ken Sandberg, and Chris Stevens
Will Stephan Connell and Ken Sandberg
Ryan Kleinman, Will Stephan Connell, and Tommy Craig
Joseph Cullinane and Ken Sandberg
Joseph Cullinane, Eddie Olmo II, Will Stephan Connell, Ken Sandberg, and Dana Orange
Ken Sandberg, Will Stephan Connell, and Chris Stevens
Chris Stevens, Ken Sandberg, Ryan Kleinman, Will Stephan Connell, and Eddie Olmo II
Ken Sandberg, Will Stephan Connell, and Chris Stevens
Will Stephan Connell, Eddie Olmo, Ken Sandberg, Chris Stevens, and Ensemble
Will Stephan Connell and Eddie Olmo II
Kimberly Maxson, Audrey Biehl Simmons, and Kerri Rose
Will Stephan Connell, Eddie Olmo II, Ken Sandberg, and Chris Stevens
Dana Orange and Ken Sandberg
Will Stephan Connell and Fran Prisco
Will Stephan Connell
Will Stephan Connell and Ensemble
Kimberly Maxson and Will Stephan Connell
Will Stephan Connell, Eddie Olmo II, Ken Sandberg, Chris Stevens, and Ensemble
