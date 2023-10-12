EgoPo's 30th Anniversary Crossing Oceans Season Opens With Lorraine Hansberry's LES BLANCS

EgoPo’s 30th Anniversary Crossing Oceans Season, co-presented with South African and Indonesian partners, kicks off its first production with an immersive regional premiere of Lorraine Hansberry’s Les Blancs. Staged at Christ Church Neighborhood House, Les Blancs begins previews Wednesday, October 25th and opens on Friday, October 27th. The show runs two weeks, closing on Sunday, November 5th. Tickets start at $25.

Lorraine Hansberry was the first Black female playwright on Broadway with A Raisin in the Sun. Les Blancs is Hansberry's final work written over several years and completed after her death. She considered it the “most important work” of her career. Hansberry’s uncle, William Leo Hansberry, was one of the first scholars dedicated to African studies, influencing her writing and leading her to become an activist in the Pan African Movement. Set in a fictitious African country, Les Blancs, examines the final days of colonial control and the dilemma of how, and whether it is possible, to create a post-colonial reality.

“Lorraine Hansberry helped create pathways for Black theater artists in American theater. With colleagues and contemporaries like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, James Baldwin, and Nina Simone, her sphere of influence was so immensely powerful and important. It is truly an honor to work together with Fred and the South African artists to flesh out Les Blancs in a way that respects and explores the Black American and African influences of the play. It is a beautifully challenging process and I have grown tremendously throughout.” says co-director, Damien Wallace.

EgoPo’s production of Les Blancs is intentionally collaboratively staged by a multinational directing team of Fred Abrahamse (South Africa) and Damien Wallace (Philadelphia) to address the diverse viewpoints and perspectives within the play and to mirror the cross-cultural relationships that influenced Lorraine Hansberry. Co-Producers, Abrahamse and Meyers Productions, are an award-winning company from Cape Town, South Africa, and have produced work on three continents. They were last seen in Philadelphia with their African-set production of O’Neill’s Desire Under the Elms.

This immersive staging features an international cast of 19 along with African food, drink, dance, and music. There will be African pre-show food and drinks including chicken and lentil Sambosa's provided by Alif Brew, popcorn adorned with African spices, South African Wines, and liquor made from the Amarula fruit.

When the audience steps out of the elevator and onto the 4th floor of Christ Church, they will enter the world of the play. As they walk into the theater space, they will see a set inspired by South African sculpture and installation, depicting the decaying remnants of colonialism. Christ Church’s space is transformed into the landscape of colonial Africa with live music, set, and action surrounding the audience. Live African drumming from Pew Fellow Karen Smith competes and blends with live period string music from Jay Ansil.

Before audiences even step into the theater, they can take a deep dive into Hansberry’s life and writings through curated books for sale and delivery on EgoPo’s website. EgoPo has led multiple private book clubs in Philadelphia around her life and work so far this season.

“The ravages of colonialism are so apparent in Africa. European settlers left irreparable marks on the land and lives of it’s citizens. Les Blancs provides an opportunity to educate people on how colonialism affects countries and bodies to this day. It has been such a meaningful experience to engage in this dialogue artistically and personally and the artistic team and audience that participate will be changed by this work.” says co-director, Fred Abrahamse of Abrahamse and Meyer, a South African Theater Company.

Les Blancs features South African actors Marcel Meyer, Lungile Lallie, and Matthew Baldwin along with EgoPo veterans Damien Wallace, Eric Kramer, Cheryl Williams, Annette Kaplafka, Dawn McCall, Ethan Hammett, Kayla Byrd, Joseph Xavier Mack, Jackson Jules and Taye Hopkins, and EgoPo newcomers T.C. Caldwell, Darryl Bell, and Sterling Calhoun. The show features live music by Pew Fellow, Karen Smith, and composer, Jay Ansill. The artistic team for Les Blancs includes Philadelphia designers Tim Martin (Lighting), Chris Sannino (Sound), Dane Eissler (Properties), and South African designer Marcel Meyer (Set and Costume) with stage management by Maria Dixon and assistant stage management by Timothy Morris.

EgoPo’s Crossing Oceans Season is devoted to examining the quality of cross-cultural interactions and imagining a world that could exist outside of the colonial paradigm that has dominated for much of human history. EgoPo built the foundation for these collaborations with artists from Indonesia and South Africa over many years, sharing meals, artistic practices, and methodologies.

EgoPo will be working with local schools, nonprofits, and community groups to curate talkbacks and educational presentations, furthering their attempt to create reparative spaces through theatrical performances. If you are interested in bringing a group of six or more people, please contact us for discounted rates and other benefits as available.

Tickets: Previews from 10/25 - 10/26, $25,Champagne Opening on 10/27: $50, 10/28 - 11/05: $40, Student/Industry: $20. To purchase tickets, go online at Click Here or call 267-273-1414.