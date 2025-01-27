Do Portugal Circus Comes to Franklin Mall This Month

Do Portugal Circus has announced that it is coming to Philadelphia everyday from January 31st to February 16th at Franklin Mall (1455 Franklin Mills Circle). One of the world's most renowned travelling international circus troops will bring a combination of excellence, artistry and magic as they present a magical journey of laughter and pure amazement. Each action-packed show features a range of international performers and artists, including aerialists, jugglers, clowns, magicians, dancers, acrobats and more. Each enthralling experience will include Motorcyclists in the Globe of Death, Trapeze, Spanish Web, Quick Change, Magic, Dancing, Hand Balancing, Clowning, Bounce Juggling, Aerial Silks and other surprises. Tickets are on sale starting at $20.00 at www dot doportugalcircus com. Follow the adventure and enjoy previews on social media at doportugalcircusofficial.



Do Portugal Circus invites children and adults of all ages for an unforgettable show - that is perfect for families, date nights and groups of friends. Guests should come ready to experience the mesmerising world of circus. Audiences will witness the incredible skill of aerialists overhead, while they hold their breath as fearless performers ride motorcycles inside the Globe of Death. Come prepared to be delighted and ready to laugh at the hilarious clowns. The show aims to captivate audiences and leave them with a sense of awe and wonder.



"Do Portugal Circus is thrilled to bring our talented artists to the Greater Philadelphia Region," said Do Portugal Representative Susan Vance. "We are especially excited to pop-up for the very first time right in Philadelphia. This is the birthplace of the American circus born here in 1793. Philadelphia continues to this day to have a rich history and strong connection to circus arts. It is a major hub for major travelling shows, plus the region has two of the most well-regarded circus schools in the country."



Vance added, "We specially selected Franklin Mall as it is an area that is so easy to get to from those in the city, Bucks County and South Jersey. Northeast Philadelphia and lower Bucks County are also so rich with families - and we can't wait to meet everyone and hear all the little cheers from the audience. We are also the perfect spot for a date night or a night out with friends - we offer something for everyone!"



Do Portugal Circus is one of the world's most famous and longest running circus troops and shows - with roots dating back to 1911. The circus is named after the Portugal Family - who have been entertaining audiences on the American Continent for five generations.



The family's story started in 1911 where the family performed in circus shows across Mexico. In 1950, the family started performing in their first tent and opened their own show, called Circus America. It traveled along the Mexican Pacific Coast. The show later changed into Circus Dina in the 1980s and it became the Do Portugal Circus in 1993. Throughout the following decades Do Portugal Circus travelled the entire republic of Mexico and in December 2014 the circus crossed the border for the first time and debuted the show in El Salvador. In El Salvador they started a tour of Central America and in 2019 they began their tour of the USA. In 2021 Do Portugal circus started performing in 2 different tents in the USA and in Mexico at the same time. To this day all shows are run by the Portugal family and will continue to pass down the Circus tradition for many generations to come.



For the Philadelphia show, this is part of an International tour for 2025 that will see stops in nearly 20 cities this year. Past destinations that the circus has visited have included Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Mexico, and now their cast of talented performers will bring their acts to the people of Pennsylvania and South Jersey.



Vance added, "Our performers want to amaze people of this great city with their performances. We hope to provide a memorable experience for all those who attend the show. Our talented and passionate cast want to leave people in awe with death-defying acts, and leave families with memories that last a lifetime. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime!”



"As a family-based circus, we pride ourselves on remaining afford able for everyone and for all the families that come to see us. We take great pride in ensuring people get top quality entertainment that also doesn't break the bank. For our team, seeing the smile on our audience's faces is what keeps us going every day."



For the Philadelphia show, audiences will be treated to a range of international performers and artists, including aerialists, jugglers, clowns, magicians, dancers, acrobats and more. Acts and skills will include Motorcyclists in the Globe of Death, Trapeze, Spanish Web, Quick Change, Magic, Dancing, Hand Balancing, Clowning, Bounce Juggling, Aerial Silks and other surprises. The circus is only human acts and there are no animals in any performances.



One stand-out act that is not to miss is the Globe of Death - featuring three motorcyclists in a metal sphere going up to 100 mph. The act is performed by three members of the Portugal family who would be the 4th generation of the family. They were all born into the circus and started learning this act at just 13 years old. Vance said, “You will be on the edge of your seat!”



Another act set to electrify audiences is the Troupe Ethiopia Hand Voltage Team, who defy the law of physics and gravity with their upside down acrobatics. Before coming to Do Portugal Circus, this troop was founded eight years ago in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the Winget circus. In 2017 the team joined African Dream Circus under the umbrella of Yeneneh Tesfaye as a manager & director. It is a highly skilled and professional troupe who is promoting our country, Ethiopia by performing in a well known stage and companies. The team has been winning international awards by participating in various festivals around the globe - including Africa, Russia, China, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine and more.



Learn more about Troupe Ethiopia Hand Voltage Team and other performers on DoPortugalCircus social media and leading up to the show!



While visiting the circus, come hungry for signature circus snacks, including hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pickles, cotton candy, snow cones and more. Audience members are invited to bring their phones and cameras and capture memories for the future - plus to post on social.