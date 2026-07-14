WE WILL ROCK YOU to Open at The Shawnee Playhouse in Summer 2026

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The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will present We Will Rock You, from July 17th through August 16th, 2026. Directed by Ryan Cook, with musical direction by Hunter Smith and choreography by Joseph Ambrosia, this electrifying, headline musical, featuring Queen's greatest hits, stars veteran top talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Ryan Fogler as Galileo, Alyssa Ramsey as Scaramouche, Shannon Felletter as Killer Queen, Dan Eash as Khashoggi, Christopher Cameron as Buddy, Kelly Krieger as Brit, and Mackenzie Maula as Oz.

Directed by Ryan Cook, We Will Rock You is a high-energy musical that pays tribute to the iconic, rock-band Queen. Set in a dystopian future, where music is controlled and creativity is stifled, a group of rebels, led by the fearless Galileo and the feisty Scaramouche, rise to fight against the oppressive regime. Their weapon of choice is the power of rock 'n' roll! Featuring Queen's greatest hits, including 'Bohemian Rhapsody', "We are the Champions", "Somebody to Love", and more, this show takes audiences on a thrilling journey of self-discovery, rebellion, and emphasizes the triumph of the human spirit. With adrenaline-pumping performances, mind-blowing visuals, and a heartwarming message of individuality and freedom, We Will Rock You is a rock spectacle that will have patrons on their feet, singing along, and feeling the pulsating energy of Queen's music like never before.

The cast features Skipper DeBlasio, Sarah Farmer, Raidan Garcia, Lilly Hayes, Riley Henderson, Riley Kimler, Parker Krupski, Isabelle Law, Rocco Martincic, Lauren Mastriciano (Scaramouche Alternate), Nevaeh Ramirez, Kathryn Rodger (Oz Understudy), Erik Simon, Justice Vera (Galileo Alternate), Amanda Vorhees, and Lisa Weber.

Produced by Charlie and Ginny Kirkwood, the creative crew for We Will Rock You features Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Ryan Cook as director, Joseph Ambrosia as choreographer, Hunter Smith as music director, Jessica Krupski as stage manager, Billy McClosky as costumer, David Krupski as Sound Designer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Alyssa D'Alessio as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

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