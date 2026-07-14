EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND to Open at Act II Playhouse

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Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground by Richard Hellesen.

Previews begin Tuesday, August 11. The Opening Night performance is Friday, August 14. The production runs for five weeks and closes on Sunday, September 13.

This solo performance kicks off the 2026-2027 Season.

Starring in the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower is Tony Lawton who also directs the production. Lawton has been called Philadelphia's 'best one-man theatre' by The Philadelphia City Paper.

Set in the summer of 1962, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground finds Eisenhower two years after leaving the presidency and retired to his farm in Gettysburg. Opening the New York Times, 'Ike' finds himself labeled 'mediocre' in the first ranking of U.S. presidents. Stung and intrigued, Eisenhower takes us on a candid, riveting, and surprisingly humorous journey through his life: from his Kansas boyhood to his World War II command and the defining decisions that shaped his presidency. Revealing, moving, and often hilarious, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground challenges what true greatness means – and reminds us why courage, humor, and integrity stand at the heart of democracy.

'As our country celebrates its 250th birthday, we are so excited to showcase the life of a true American hero,' said Act II Playhouse Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite. 'This production is guaranteed to entertain, inform, and to reshape the way that audiences think and feel about Eisenhower – as both a man and a president.'

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground is the latest in a series of successful solo performances at Act II that have highlighted the lives of icons of American history.

In 2023, the Playhouse produced Eleanor by Mark St. Germain, chronicling the life of Eleanor Roosevelt. It was followed the next year by Tea For Three: Lady Bird, Pat, and Betty by Elaine Bromka and Eric H. Weinberger in which one actress played Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford.

'Our audiences connect deeply with these intimate portraits of historical figures,' Braithwaite said. 'They bring their own life experience to the theatre, making each performance especially meaningful. We're delighted to welcome Tony Lawton back to Ambler to bring Eisenhower's extraordinary story to life in our intimate space.'

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Production Stage Manager Jason Pizzi, Scenic and Lighting Designer Thom Weaver, Sound Designer Ava Weintzweig, Projections Designer Adam Danoff, Costume Designer Natalia de la Torre, and Props Designer Silverpoint Studios.

Ticket prices start at $40 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.

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