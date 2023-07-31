Disney's FINDING NEMO, JR. Comes to Summer Stage in August

Upper Darby Summer Stage invites audiences to dive right in to Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr. With performances on August 8, 9 and 10 at 10:30am and August 9 and 10 at 7:00pm, the Summer Stage premiere of Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr. tells the story of a father and son working against all odds to reunite with one another as they embark on their greatest adventure yet.

Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr. is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

Get ready to explore the "Big Blue World" as Summer Stage heads Down Under in Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr., an exciting musical based on the beloved Pixar movie. Nemo and Marlin's life on the Great Barrier Reef is turned upside down when Nemo (Norah Kneafsey of Havertown) is captured by divers. In spite of his worries, Marlin (Josiah Marker of Drexel Hill) sets out on a journey across the sea to find his son, meeting optimistic yet forgetful Dory (Jessie Smith of Havertown) along the way. While the two embark on their biggest adventure yet, encountering sharks, seagulls, and jellyfish, Nemo and his new friends in the aquarium tank hatch a plan to escape and make their way back to the ocean. Both Nemo and Marlin must face their fears and accept the help of others to discover their hidden bravery and make it back to the ones they love. Journey somewhere beyond the sea with this Summer Stage premiere.

Director Ali Caiazzo says, "Finding Nemo has as many lessons for the adults and parents in the audiences as it does for our young audience members. Family is at the heart of the show, both the family we are born into and the one we choose along the way...It's all about learning and saying 'I love you enough that I'm not afraid to let you go, because I know we will find each other again.'"

Cast member Tess Hahn says, "I love how we bring the heart of this show on stage. In the middle of this adventure with sharks and jellyfish and turtles, there's a story about family. You see family not only with Marlin and Nemo, but also with Marlin and Dory, and then again with Nemo and the Tank Gang. It's all about love, and about a father who's willing to do anything for his son. Our actors really bring that to heart and to the stage, and it's so great to see."

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with Maureen Ingelsby of Keller Williams Realty and Game On State, the sponsors of Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.