Darius de Haas and More Join Bucks County Playhouse's PLAYHOUSE LIVE!

"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again next Sunday night, December 20 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.

Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by singer, recording artist and Broadway actor Darius de Haas.

The Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.

Just in time for the holidays, next week's show is a warm, festive and spirited experience that will feature performances from Darius de Haas (Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). The broadcast also features musical and dance performances by Zach Cossman (BCP's "Million Dollar Quartet", "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" and "The Rocky Horror Show"), Tina Stafford (BCP's "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show" and "Once"), Andy Patterson (BCP's "Once") and Tessa Grady (BCP's "42nd Street"). The staff of Bucks County Playhouse will also extend their holiday wishes in an original performance piece. There will be excerpts from GIRLSPEAK, which expanded its reach across the country this year when it became a virtual program, and the kids of Morrisville Intermediate School (part of the Playhouse's BOUNCE community outreach program) will share their Christmas hopes and wishes.

"Playhouse Live!" is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.