Darius de Haas Joins Bucks County Playhouse's Spring Concert Series

Broadway's Darius de Haas (featured in Bucks County Playhouse's hit productions of "Ain't Misbehavin" and "Guys and Dolls") will return to the Playhouse as part of the recently announced Spring Concert Series. Entitled, "A Song for You: An Evening with Darius de Haas" and created especially for the Playhouse, the concert includes songs from the Great American Songbook to Broadway to beloved artists like Nat King Cole and Stevie Wonder. Performances will be held at Bucks County Playhouse on Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10 at 8 pm. A Bucks County resident for over years, he lives in Lambertville, NJ and in New York, and he looks forward to performing in the community he calls home.

De Haas's has thrilled audiences around the world with his concerts of Stevie Wonder as well as Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn music and is well known for his extensive work in theater. De Haas was a member of the original Broadway casts of "Rent", "Kiss of the Spiderwoman" and "Shuffle Along." He also is the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" in the beloved hit TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." His other Broadway credits include "Carousel", "Marie Christine", and "The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm." Other theater credits include his Obie Award winning lead performance in "Running Man" (Music-Theater Group), "Children of Eden" (Papermill Playhouse) "Once On This Island" (1st National Tour), "The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin" (Playwrights Horizons), "Jesus Christ Superstar- Gospel" (Alliance Theater) and "As You Like It" (Delacorte/ Public Theater).

De Haas' concert appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center American Songbook, London's Royal Festival Hall, Disney Concert Hall, The Kennedy Center and numerous symphonies. He can be heard on several recordings including "Quiet Please" (Bridge Records), "Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn" (PS Classics) as well as many Original Cast Recordings and soundtracks (including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as the voice of "Shy Baldwin"). De Haas serves on the International Board of Directors for Covenant House serving homeless youth throughout the US and South America and is a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Tickets to "A Song for You: An Evening with Darius de Haas" are $40. Bucks County Playhouse is offering special series discounts for patrons wishing to attend two or more of the Spring concerts events (excluding Wynton Marsalis). Ticket buyers can save up to 20% on shows through May 2021. For information visit, BucksCountyPlayhouse.org/SpringConcertSeries.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.