Dancing Classrooms Philly Brings Back Competitive Performances

Events are on Sunday, May 21st at Elaine C. Levitt Auditorium at The University of the Arts' Gershman Hall.

Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP), a non-profit organization offering social dance programming to schools and community events, has announced its upcoming End of Year Student Celebration and its Colors of the Rainbow Team Match, both on Sunday, May 21st at Elaine C. Levitt Auditorium at The University of the Arts' Gershman Hall (401 South Broad Street).

These events will showcase the dedication and passion of the organization's students as they perform a variety of Ballroom dances, including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, and Swing. This year, Dancing Classrooms Philly is bringing back the competitive element of its dance programming with the first Team Match since 2019.

"We are super excited to bring back our Team Match this year. For many of our partner schools, this is one of their favorite parts of our program. Students love to show off their expertise in front of the audience and their peers," said Andrew Polunin, Artistic & Education Director of Dancing Classrooms Philly. "It gives them the opportunity to build their confidence, teamwork, and showmanship and celebrate everything they learned this year."

The End of Year Student Celebration and the Colors of the Rainbow Team Match are not only a celebration of the students' hard work but also an opportunity to showcase the transformative power of dance education. Dancing Classrooms Philly's programs provide students with the opportunity to learn valuable life skills such as teamwork, confidence, and mutual respect.

The End of Year Student Celebration will be from 12- 1 PM and the Colors of the Rainbow Team Match will be from 2:30- 4 PM. To enjoy these performances virtually, visit Dancing Classrooms Philly's Facebook page during the times of the events to view their livestreams. You may also RSVP to the event on Facebook to help spread the word about the upcoming events. Both performances will also be livestreamed on DCP's Youtube page at the time of the event.

While attendance is free, DCP asks attendees to consider donating to help make the day a success. You may make a donation of any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/dancing-classrooms-philly.


Recommended For You