DISCO INFERNO at Pocono Mountains Music Festival

The Pocono Mountains Music Festival presents DISCO INFERNO – A 70S CELEBRATION on Friday, July 21st at 7:30 PM at Stroudsburg’s Sherman Theater.

You’re invited to dig out those bell bottoms, sequins, and hot pants and meet us at the Sherman for a groovy night of the hottest disco hits of the 70s! Celebrate those disco days and boogie nights with a cast of New York’s top performers singing and dancing to super-hits by ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Barry Manilow, Donna Summer, and more!

We guarantee you won’t be able to stay in your seat and will be up on the dance floor! Channel your inner “Dancing Queen” as the disco ball spins the Sherman into the Pocono’s own Studio 54!

The Pocono Mountains Music Festival is proud to be recognized for its ongoing support of the performing arts and commitment to the student artists of the Poconos. We’re thrilled to perform in venues across Monroe County with a season spanning a broad mix of musical genres. We invite all ages to join us July 20 – 29th to experience our spectacular 14th season. For tickets to Disco Inferno and other performances, go to http://www.poconofest.org.



