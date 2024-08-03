DELIVERY BOY By Jaden Alvaro Gines to Return to Philadelphia in Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DELIVERY BOY written by Jaden Alvaro Gines and directed by Ryan Henry, will return to Philadelphia this fall in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, following a successful New York premiere this past February with Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in Crown Heights, Brooklyn (Katie Royse Ginther, Artistic Director). DELIVERY BOY previously premiered as a workshop through the now-closed University of the Arts, in their 2023 Equinox New Play Festival. The production is slated for a limited run, with evening performances set for September 5th and 6th at the MAAS Studio Theater. This production is being produced through the Cannonball Festival.

DELIVERY BOY is a unique seriocomedy that focuses heavily on the lower middle class of America, giving perspective on the families who are stuck in a never ending struggle of spending every last bit of money to stay exactly where they are. The play deals with the slow, clawing nature of depression, mental illness, and generational trauma, with a heavy emphasis on the hefty burden of the college admissions economics-all seen through the eyes of a teenager on the cusp of securing a college experience. With two hours to midnight on New Years Eve, Delivery Boy (Kathleen Salazar) is stuck delivering pizzas on his old, rusty bicycle in the center of working class suburbia. With no goals, no plans for the future, and his aspirations for college being far gone, Delivery Boy must come to terms with those he's lost, who he wants to be, and what lies ahead of him in the new year, all while the clock ticks down to midnight.

"To some, this may sound all too familiar," shared playwright Jaden Alvaro Gines. "To others, Delivery Boy's story may just sound like another statistic that gets added onto a growing number at the end of every passing year... We need to understand that this is a real problem. This story isn't just for those who have to deliver pizzas on their bike in order to find salvation-it's for anyone willing to stop and listen for just a moment, to see this cycle that must be broken told through the story of a character who can be seen in any home in America. And to be able to bring it back to where it all started, is just another dream come true." Gines, a former student of the now defunct University of the Arts, had been preparing for their upcoming Junior year at the University prior to its closure. Said Gines following the events, "This piece would not be here without the friends, colleagues, and administrators that had believed in this story's message from the very beginning. To be able to have it return to Philadelphia after such a horrific turn of events is a testament to us all, and our continued resilience. And to have so many former students and faculty as a part of this year's festival is something I could only have dreamed of."

Returning for the production will be Kathleen Salazar (Delivery Boy) who previously played the title role in the New York City premiere production. Along with them will be Elizabeth Muriel taking on the role of Mrs. Gonzalez.

The production includes sound design and promotional materials by Em Hausmann and Kitchen Sink Theatre Company.

About Cannonball Festival

Cannonball Festival, produced by Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, is a curated performance series taking place at the MAAS Building beginning in early September, concurrent with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. This satellite festival is all about building community and creating a hub of energy so we can make this fringe season a splash! With over 130 events spanning theater, dance, circus, and film, including indoor and outdoor mainstage shows, nightly cabarets, events, workshops, and more,

Cannonball has something for swashbucklers of all ages and inclinations. Learn more at www.cannonballfestival.org.

BIOS:

JADEN ALVARO GINES they/them (Playwright) is a Genderqueer, Latino playwright from working class New Jersey, currently based out of Philadelphia. Their work focuses heavily on the issues plaguing middle class America, touching on topics such as economic strife, the American dream, Trans and Queer bodies, and the attempt at life as an everyday working person. They attempt to reflect the people from their communities that would otherwise be forgotten in the theater world, and produce work that has been put to the side in the craft in recent years. Most recently, their monologue piece, Delivery Boy, had its New York premier through Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, this past February. Their work has been produced by Kitchen Sink Theatre Company, Theatermania.com, the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, and they have had the pleasure of collaborating with other fine artists and collectives in and around New York and Philadelphia. @jad_engines

Ryan Henry she/her (Director) is a director, dramaturg, and theatre-maker based in NYC and New Jersey. After graduating with a Master's degree in Theatre and a Bachelor's in Communication from Villanova University, she has been exploring the world of narratives through a variety of projects. Select directing credits include Descent (Villanova Theatre), Taking Note (Villanova Television Network). Select dramaturgical credits include MADDIE: A New Musical (NYTF & off-Broadway run), Renewal by Mike Power, Chrysalis (Villanova Theatre). Ryan has worked as Co-Producer for Manhattan Comedy School, and Dramaturgy, Marketing, & Multimedia Intern at the New Ohio Theater. ryan-henry.com

KATHLEEN SALAZAR they/them (Delivery Boy) is a queer/non-binary artist hailing from the Bay Area. They moved to NYC to pursue their artistic endeavors including acting, music, and writing. Through all mediums of their work they strive to tell authentic queer stories and give a voice to those who feel outside of any classification. Select credits include Sunny and Dawn (Spritz Theater Company), As You Like It (Catskill Mountain Shakes), Romeo and Juliet (Kerosene Theatre Company), Don't Look Back (Voyage Theatre Company), Homosilica: Glass is Gay (MAD Museum), Hamlet (Shakespeare in the Square), A Christmas Carol (Center Rep), Bridges (Berkeley Playhouse).

ELIZABETH MURIEL she/her (Mrs. Gonzalez) is a NYC based performer, producer and arts administrator. She is a theatre graduate of Muhlenberg College, with concentrations in both acting and directing. She spent 3.5 years in various roles within the Muhlenberg Theatre Association (Muhlenberg college's student produced, designed, directed and performed theatre group!), most notably culminating in her term as Artistic Director. Favorite past credits include Ann Putnam in The Crucible, Mabel in A List, and a feeling of, a feeling for (devising ensemble). Most recently, Elizabeth is working on a staged reading of Prudence Play by Caroline Dunn. Elizabeth is a Producer for Next Life Theatre Company and their Philadelphia Fringe production of Carmilla: A Dance with Death by Brayden Stallman. When not performing or producing, Elizabeth is working on her arts administration career as a Development Associate at the New York Philharmonic. @elizabeth.g.muriel

TICKET INFORMATION

SEPTEMBER 5TH-6TH, 2024 - MAAS Studio Theater @ 1325 N. Randolph St. 19122

Thursday September 5th at 6:30PM, Friday September 6th at 5:00 PM.

$25 general admission

$50 supporter level tickets

$5, $15, and $20 sliding scale / pay-what-you-can

Buy tickets: https://www.cannonballfestival.org

fringearts.com

Running time: 60 min, no intermission.

Critics are invited on or after September 5th (opening date).

