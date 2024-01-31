Cult Film Legends Mink Stole & Peaches Christ to Bring New Tour To NYC & More

Get ready for an intimate, revelatory, side-splitting and heartfelt cabaret show “IDOL WORSHIP”, starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble) alongside San Francisco's own drag impresario, producer, and filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil). The 6-city tour kicks off in San Francisco with two sold-out shows on February 10th, and ends in Washington, D.C. on February 20.

If you're a fan of John Waters, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you will rue missing this one-of-a-kind event. Join Mink & Peaches for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in the wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé “IDOL WORSHIP”, which is guaranteed to be as hilarious as it is revealing.

An original Dreamlander—the term for John Waters' cast and crew regulars across his 50+ years as a filmmaker—Mink Stole has co-starred in every single Waters film dating back to his notorious 1967 short Roman Candles and the iconic Pink Flamingos (1972), in addition to such cult favorites as But I'm a Cheerleader (1999, dir. Jamie Babbit), Gregg Araki's Splendor (1999), and Julie Klausner's series Difficult People (2015-2017).

Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades, starting when Peaches invited Mink to be a special guest at her renowned “Midnight Mass” series tribute to the Waters epic Desperate Living in 2001. Since then, Mink has appeared in several Peaches productions, including an unforgettable role opposite star Natasha Lyonne in Peaches' writing/directing feature film debut (as Joshua Grannell), All About Evil.

"I can't wait to get out on the road again with Peaches Christ!” Mink says. ”We have so many new things to talk about! Maybe some secrets…Maybe some lies…”

Peaches says. ”I grew up memorizing all of her lines of dialogue in movies, and so when we began doing shows together over twenty years ago now, it was a real dream come true,” she says. ”After two decades of friendship and collaborations we're hitting the road with a bunch of new material and fans are going to love this intimate evening celebrating our cult movie idol, Mink Stole!”

Special VIP tickets are available that include a post-show meet & greet and photo with Mink and Peaches, priority seating, and a signed commemorative event poster. For full ticketing information, visit peacheschrist.com.

Tour Dates:

February 10 - San Francisco, CA (Eclectic Box)

February 11 - San Francisco, CA (Eclectic Box)

February 14 - Salem, MA (Cinema Salem)

February 15 - Providence, RI (Columbus Theatre)

February 16 - New York City (Green Room 42)

February 17 - New York City (Green Room 42)

February 18 - Philadelphia, PA (Punch Line Philly)

February 20 - Washington, D.C. (The Comedy Loft

About Peaches Christ:

Peaches Christ is a filmmaker and cult leader living in San Francisco. Her infamous movie events are self-produced at the Castro Theatre and regularly draw over 1,000 attendees to each new production before they tour. Events have featured special guest stars John Waters, Cloris Leachman, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell, Linda Blair, Bruce Campbell, Apollonia, Barry Bostwick, Pam Grier, and more. Peaches is the alter- ego of Joshua Grannell, the writer and director of the feature film All About Evil. The award-winning dark comedy gore film stars Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, Mink Stole, and Peaches Christ herself. Peaches Christ has been featured in the films Milk, I Am Divine, Diary Of A Teenage Girl, Mansfield 66/67, Tura!, Scream Queen: My Nightmare On Elm Street, You Don't Nomi, and more.

About Mink Stole:

Part of the original motley crew of cast players in underground shock master John Waters' bare-bones 8mm, 16mm and 35mm cult perversions during the late 60s and early 70s, Mink Stole would remain a thoroughly offbeat, outrageous presence in counterculture films for five decades. She was born with the All-American name of Nancy Stoll on August 25, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland. Waters took her under his wing in 1966 wherein she started "acting out" a number of his deviant creations for gross-out effect alongside other outré members that included break-out star transvestite actor Divine, plus Mary Vivian Pearce, David Lochary, Cookie Mueller and the must-be-seen-to-be-believed Edith Massey.

Calling themselves the Dreamland Players, Stole would become known as both the hysterical foil and vengeful nemesis of "leading lady" Divine, playing her annoying repulsive characters as pure evil incarnate. Her role in the infamous Pink Flamingos (1972) as Connie Marble, the carrot-domed villain complete with outlandish cats-eye glasses and seedy fur coat, set the tone for her subsequent gallery of grotesques, including the tantrum-throwing girl-child Taffy Davenport in Female Trouble (1974), murderous housewife-on-the-lam Peggy Gravel in Desperate Living (1977), and corn-rowed hussy Sandra Sullivan in Polyester (1981), which was the first Waters film to star a legit actor -- Tab Hunter. Mink's movie time in Waters' campfests would grow less and less as his movies/parodies grew more and more mainstream, but she remained an altruistic player for Waters nevertheless, appearing in nearly every one of his films. From 1994 on, she did bits in his wide releases of Hairspray (1988), Cry-Baby (1990), Serial Mom (1994), Pecker (1998), Cecil B. Demented (2000), A Dirty Shame (2004), Stuck! (2009) and Hush Up Sweet Charlotte (2015).

Moving ahead, Mink Stole appeared in numerous tongue-in-cheek cameos for other off-the-cuff directing talents as well, continuing her reign as a prime film outlaw. She appeared role in Another Gay Movie (2006) playing a character named Sloppi Seconds. Need we say more? Other films with tacky, tawdry titles that begged for straight-to-video release include Liquid Dreams (1991), The Crazysitter (1994), A Dirty Shame (2004), Sunny & Share Love You (2007) and Becoming Blond (2012). She also made appearances in the raunchy "Eating Out" series of comedy films: Eating Out 2: Sloppy Seconds (2006), Eating Out: All You Can Eat (2009), Eating Out: Drama Camp (2011) and Eating Out: The Open Weekend (2011).