Circus Campus To Present Aerial Mind's World Premiere of AQUA CONNECTION

Aerial Mind, an aerial dance troupe from the Lehigh Valley, is presenting the world premiere of Aqua Connection, set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival's venue, Circus Campus, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia.

Aqua Connection is a 60-minute mixed-media production that uses aerial silk, rope, net, trapeze and modern dance to explore a symbolic connection between humans and water. The Aerial Mind trio invites the audience to connect and explore our internal and external relationship with water as part of our personal journeys through life.

Once the artists finish, an open dialogue with the audience will explore exactly how we interact with the most important resource on our planet in a contained and respectful space of inclusivity. The intention is to bring attention, inquiry and awe to the community, as we share emotions and thoughts linked to the duality of our experience and wellbeing with nature as a whole. All ages and comments are welcomed

Tickets to Aqua Connection are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $20; student/artist tickets are $15.

Aerial Mind presents Aqua Connection

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 21

Circus Campus at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.

Ticket prices: $20/$15

Tickets available at fringearts.com

Aerial Mind, as a creative and therapeutic space, has been exploring movement, aerial dance and the link with wellbeing since 2009. Aerial Mind is composed of Artistic Director Dr. Christine Gorigoitia, Psy.D., and aerial dancers Sam Anderson and Caroline Cuff.

Comments