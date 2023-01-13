Cast and Speakers Announced For InterAct Theatre Company's World Premiere, THE LAST PARADE

The InterAct Theatre Company, now celebrating its 35th season, is proud to announce the cast of THE LAST PARADE. THE LAST PARADE is a "world premiere" by Stephanie Satie and will be directed by InterAct's founder and producing artistic director, Seth Rozin.

Three generations of a Jewish family living in Kyiv grapple with whether and where to emigrate in 1991. Will conditions in post-Soviet Ukraine improve enough for the family to experience better lives? Will America live up to its promise as a beacon of freedom and opportunity? And if a move should happen, will the family be able to stay together?

"I first read The Last Parade in January 2022, and even though it was several weeks before Russia launched its war on Ukraine, I found the play incredibly moving and relevant. It not only explores the personal and political challenges so many foreign families face trying to decide whether and where to emigrate, but it poses the question of whether America will, in fact, live up to being the 'shining city on the hill'." ~ Seth Rozin, producing artistic director

THE LAST PARADE will be directed by Seth Rozin, InterAct's founder and producing artistic director, and stars Adam Howard as Borya, Anthony Lawton as Leon, Leah Walton as Zoya, Ava Weintzweig as Anya and Tim Moyer as Yasha. Chris Haig will design the set, along with lighting designer Lindsay Stevens, sound designer Christopher Colucci, props by Kelly Palmer, and costume designed by Natalia de la Torre.

Stephanie Satie (Playwright) is an award-winner actor, playwright and solo performer. Solo plays include SILENT WITNESSES, a multiple award-winning play based on interviews with child survivors of the Holocaust; COMING TO AMERICA - Transformations, 10 monologues of women asylum seekers who've left their country of birth; REFUGEES, (published by Samuel French) set in an adult ESL classroom. Other non-solo plays include LEON'S DICTIONARY, now "The LAST PARADE, having its world premiere at Interact Theatre, Philadelphia in January, 2023. It was a finalist for the O'Neill, Ashland, Icefields Creek and Princess Grace Awards. Other plays in development are "Say Goodnight, George - the Final Episode" based on George Burns and Gracie Allen, and "The Caves of Sacramonte," a Flamenco/Jewish tragic love story and "The Martyr of Moscow," ignited by the assassination of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, and recently read at The Fountain Theatre in L.A. and The Road Theatre, L.A. During the pandemic, she wrote a short play, "In the Zoom Room" that was streamed via Women in the Arts and Media Coalition, wrote a 2-minute film that was a semi-finalist in the Prague short film festival and has since been developing it into a two character play, Ukrainian Railroad Ladies Waiting for the Call."

Seth Rozin (Director) co-founded InterAct in Philadelphia in 1988 and has since served as Producing Artistic Director. He is the author of more than a dozen plays, including MEN OF STONE, MISSING LINK, BLACK GOLD, TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR..., THE THREE CHRISTS OF MANHATTAN, HUMAN RITES and SETTLEMENTS, which have been produced at 28 theatres across the country and in Australia. He also wrote the book, music and lyrics for A PASSING WIND, which was featured in the inaugural Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts at the Kimmel Center in 2011. Seth is the recipient of two fellowships from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the National New Play Network's 2007 Smith Prize, a commission from the National Foundation for Jewish Culture, and two Barrymore Award nominations.

Seth has directed over 50 productions for InterAct, most recently including EUREKA DAY (2019), THE GREAT LEAP (2019), and HOW TO USE A KNIFE (nominated for seven 2017 Barrymore Awards, including Outstanding Overall Production). He co-founded Philadelphia Scenic Works -- a nonprofit, community-based scenic fabrication shop -- in 2016 and MusiCoLab -- dedicated to the development of new musical theatre works in Philadelphia - in 2018. Seth has twice served as President of the Board of National New Play Network, as well as Philadelphia Artists Collective, Theatre Alliance of Greater Philadelphia, and New Paradise Laboratories. Seth received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

InterAct produces plays that provoke conversation, so the company will once again offer audiences the opportunity to go deeper with post-show discussions through our Speaker Sundays following the Sunday matinee performances on Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb 18. In celebration of our 35th Anniversary, we are adding Speaker Saturdays (following the Saturday matinee performance on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Company Conversations will continue following Wednesday and Thursday nights on Feb. 8, Feb. 9, Feb. 15, Feb. 16.

SPEAKER SATURDAYS will feature guests Stephanie Satie, (Feb. 4) THE LAST PARADE playwright, Seth Rozin, (Feb. 11) THE LAST PARADE director, and Leah Walton (Feb. 18) THE LAST PARADE actor.

SPEAKER SUNDAYS will feature guests Ilya Knizhnik, (Feb. 5) Board Member and Director of Partnership - Ukraine TrustChain, Roman Petyk, (Feb. 12) Ukrainian Self-reliance, Chairman - Ukrainian Community Foundation of Philadelphia, and Dr. Salman Akhtar, (Feb. 19) Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.

