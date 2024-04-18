Carrie St. Louis & David Toole to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fulton Theatre will present The Last Five Years in its 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series. The Last Five Years is an emotionally charged journey of love, loss, and self-discovery. Set against a backdrop of New York City, this innovative production delves into the intricacies of relationships and the passage of time through the unique storytelling lens of two individuals.

Featuring Carrie St. Louis (Broadway: Kinky Boots (Lauren), Wicked (Glinda), Rock of Ages (Sherrie)) as Catherine Hiatt and David Toole (Regional: Count of Monte Cristo (Dantes), Great Comet of 1812 (Pierre), Once (Guy)) as Jamie Wellerstein, The Last Five Years invites theatergoers to embark on a time-bending journey through the most emotionally vulnerable moments of a couple’s relationship.

The Last Five Years follows the lives of Jamie and Cathy, two ambitious young artists navigating the complexities of love and ambition. What sets this musical apart is its unconventional narrative structure: Jamie's story unfolds chronologically from the beginning of their relationship to its bittersweet end, while Cathy's story moves in reverse, starting with the dissolution of their marriage and rewinding to their initial encounter. As their narratives intersect and diverge, audiences are taken on a poignant journey of joy, heartache, and, ultimately, understanding.

Composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's masterful score weaves together a rich tapestry of emotions, ranging from soaring ballads to witty, rapid-fire duets. Each song offers a glimpse into the inner workings of Jamie and Cathy's hearts, illuminating their hopes, dreams, and insecurities with raw honesty and vulnerability.

Full cast: Carrie St. Louis (Cathy), David Toole (Jamie), Madison Paige Buck (u/s Cathy), Tobias Kaj (u/s Jamie).

The Last Five Years, by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Marc Robin. Samuel Thorne Bagalà (Music Director), Duane McDevitt (Production Stage Manager), Michael DiSciullo (Assistant Stage Manager), Benjamin Miller (Scenic Design), Griffin Allen (Lighting Design), Tyler Horn (Sound Design). Victoria Layser (Costume Design), Katelin Walsko (Prop Design), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).