CONTEMPORARY CIRCUS Comes to Fringe Festival 2019

As part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival 2019, Circadium School of Contemporary Circus is sponsoring and hosting the second annual "Circadium Presents." Circadium is the first higher education institution for circus in America and it is welcoming its third class of students this year, 2019 - 2020.

This year will feature a contemporary circus double feature of "Chaos Theory"- a solo show created and performed by Zak McAllister - and "4:18 AM" an ensemble-devised show led by Sierra Rhoades Nicholls and featuring Liam Bradley, Maya Zuckeman, and Kevin Flanagan. All participating performers are current students of Circadium.

"Chaos Theory" is a show that uses juggling, equilibristics, and theater to study the differences between order and chaos. McAllister devised and created the show entirely by himself, and will be the sole performer of this 45 minute segment. "My show is a small glimpse of how I see the world as well as how I create art," says McAllister.

"4:18 AM" is an introspective visual album of "Let Them Eat Chaos" by Kate Tempest. This contemporary circus show utilizes set design, movement and text to tell the story of seven sleepless strangers brought together on one sleepless night. Creator and performer Nicholls says, "I think that more often than not, we as humans, feel so alone in life. We feel disconnected, dissonant and as if no one could possibly understand us. What we so easily forget is that at our very most core, it is not our differences, but our similarities that make humanity beautiful. 4:18 AM is a reminder that you are not alone."

"Circadium Presents" has three showings. There is a 15 minute intermission between "Chaos Theory" and "4:18 AM." This circus double feature will be presented at Circadium School of Contemporary Circus (6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19119.) September 20 - 22, 2019 starting at 8:00pm. Tickets are available via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2549336791751682/.





