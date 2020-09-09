COMMENTARY Will Be Presented as Part of Free Fringe Philly

The fest kicks off from Friday, September 25th.

COMMENTARY is an original solo-play by Philly playwright James Haro, directed by Jenna Kuerzi, which will be presented as a filmed digital theatre piece for the Free Fringe Philly festival. This quippy gender-swapped fan-fiction fable was inspired by the controversy and mythos surrounding Community creator, Dan Harmon. Reservations can be made on Ticketleap starting Monday, September 21st at https://xx-xx.ticketleap.com/commentaryff.

A link to the streaming site will be sent after reservations are made, which will be available for a limited time during the final full week of the fest, from Friday, September 25th through Sunday, October 4th.

Helen Bryant-Dancer, the polarizing creator of the short-lived television series FAN FARE, swishes around a glass of vodka rocks and occupies a dim and dreary recording booth in one last ditch effort to salvage her legacy. But as her expectations explode in dramatic fashion, she is forced to face her demons alone -- and on mic.

Philadelphia based performer, Minou Pourshariati, portrays the acerbic and irreverent Helen, who has called in every favor to try and get in a room and make amends with the former friend and cast member she has wronged, Michelle Shelley (Donovan Lockett). All the while, Gabriel Diaz (2019 Barrymore Nominated, Newton Buchanan) grins and bears the growingly inebriated Helen who holds her ritual of self-flagellation in his recording studio.

The Free Fringe Philly festival is "a free version of a fringe festival. Everything is free. Free to submit. Free to attend. 2nd year, yo. It's on." https://freefringephilly.com

