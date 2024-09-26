COLD FEET By Shay Thurmon To Premiere At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present Cold Feet, the world premiere comedy by Shay Thurmon, for three weekends, from Saturday, October 12th through Sunday, October 27th, 2024. Written by award winning entertainment producer, screenwriter, and playwright, Shay Thurmon, and directed by veteran performer and thespian, Midge McClosky, this comedic, full-length winner of the Shawnee Original Playwrights Series Festival in 2023 stars skillfully trained top talent from The Poconos, including John Bradley as Sean McRae, Sally Hendee as Maggie McDougal, Rachel McDaniel as Darla McRae, Thomas Russo as David Rossolini, Sarah McCarrol as Victoria Rossolini, Julia Hodnik as Laura The Horror, Carlos Valentin Jr. as Felix/Mack The Truck, and Benjamin Salinas as Father Mergatroid/Jeremy Mergatroid.

When an Italian wedding and an Irish funeral are booked for the same venue on the same day, two worlds collide and all hilarious hell breaks loose. Darla is at the church for her eccentric grandmother's funeral and discovers that her entire family is looney, and that she needs to get as far away from all of them as possible. An unexpected inheritance might just provide the getaway money that she so desperately needs. Meanwhile, David frantically desires to finally kiss a girl, and is anxious to marry the terrifying, Laura the Horror, from work. A few hiccups along the way and a direct hit from a tornado upset more than just the building that they are all sheltered in together.

Shay Thurmon is a comedy writer, army brat and living organ donor. Primarily a screenwriter, Shay has written action/adventures that have had success in the Film Festival circuit, along with writing and directing short films that have also won awards and screened at numerous festivals. Shay wrote the comedy stage play, "Cold Feet" which has received accolades in the film festival and theatre communities. Currently she is adapting "From Woodstock to Eternity" by John Cooper, as a limited streaming series.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and directed by Midge McClosky, executive director of the Shawnee Playhouse, Cold Feet promises to delight and entertain its audience with its hilarity and wit. A special talkback with the playwright will be offered during the last weekend of performances. Creative crew includes Rachel McDaniel as stage manager, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: October 13th 18th, 20th, 25th, and 27th

7:00pm: October 12th, 19th, and 26th

Tickets are $22.00 each for adults, $19.00 each for seniors, and $15.00 each for children seventeen and under. Meal and a show tickets are $50.00 (adults), $45.00 (teen, aged, fourteen to seventeen years old), and $30.00 (children, aged four to seven years old).

Comments