CINDERELLA: A MUSICAL PANTO to Open at People's Light

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People's Light will celebrate the 2026 holiday season with a brand-new staging of Cinderella: A Musical Panto, running November 18, 2026 - January 3, 2027. Featuring new staging, designs and songs, this fresh take on the classic fairy tale is written by Kathryn Petersen, with music and lyrics by Michael Ogborn, and directed by longtime People's Light Company Artist and panto veteran, Liz Filios. This year's production marks the 18th holiday panto at People's Light, continuing a tradition that has become a hallmark of the holiday season.

Cinderella: A Musical Panto invites audiences into the raucous, participatory world of panto, where classic fairy tales meet comedy, music, dance, unexpected twists and plenty of audience mischief. Tickets start at $32.

Panto, short for pantomime, is a theatrical form with roots in ancient Greece and Rome and popularized as a holiday tradition in Britain in the 18th century. At People's Light, the panto has become its own biennial tradition, featuring spectacular sets and costumes, original music and dance, and opportunities for audiences to cheer the heroes, boo the villains, sing along and laugh together.

Originally produced at People's Light in 2008, Cinderella received 13 Barrymore Award nominations, including Outstanding New Play. This new staging reimagines the story for the present moment while retaining the hallmarks of a People's Light panto: live music, audience participation, slapstick, a “messy bit” and a generous dose of joy.

Set in the 1920s-inspired world of Malvernistan, a place of bootleggers, flying machines, speakeasies, flappers and the Charleston, Cinderella follows Ella Opfinder as she dreams of a life beyond the one her stepfamily has imposed on her. With a little magic and the support of those who believe in her, Ella begins to imagine a different future. Along the way, an enchanted pumpkin, talking animals and unexpected twists bring to life a story about hope, love and the courage to shape your own destiny.

The production will be led by an ensemble of returning People's Light artists and panto veterans. Liz Filios, who directs, has appeared in several People's Light pantos, including Arthur & the Tale of the Red Dragon, Peter Panto and the 2013 production of Cinderella. She is joined by Associate Director Andrew Watring, Music Director Ryan Touhey, Choreographer Melanie Cotton and a design team with deep People's Light and panto experience.

Philadelphia-based classically trained opera singer, drag performer and songwriter Cookie Diorio will appear as Ella's mom, Hazel Opfinder. The cast also includes Madeleine Garcia as Sudsy Squirrel; Maeve Barrett and Sophie Hirwe alternating as Flea; Garrick Vaughan as Tom Cat; Chabrelle D. Williams as Big Gus; Allison Jones as Ella Opfinder; Katherine Perry as Poisianna Loosestrife; Connor McAndrews as Invasia Loosestrife; Malik Victorian as Aidan; Mary Elizabeth Scallen as Baroness Lucretia Loosestrife; Cedric Lamar as Oliver Opfinder; and Alex Keane as Barnaby.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Roman Tatarowicz, Costume Designer Rebecca Kanach, Lighting Designer Mike Inwood, Sound Designer Craig Curtis and Dramaturg Gina Pisasale, with Stage Manager Jess McPhillips.

“Panto represents a realm where anything is possible. In Cinderella, our heroine summons the courage to make a wish, in a moment when wishing seems utterly hopeless. But with the help of her fairy god tree and a few trusted friends, we watch her transform into the bold, confident person she was all along,"said Liz Filios, Director. “My hope for this production is to make audiences both old and new feel welcome in this world, where magic is real, hope is worth having, and love is possible in all directions. Cinderella was the first panto I performed in at People's Light, so it's especially meaningful to return to this story as a director and share its magic with a new generation of theatregoers.”

Hearth Songs

New this season, Hearth Songs brings musical storytelling to the Steinbright Stage, pairing two classic short stories with traditional songs of the season. Conceived and adapted by Zak Berkman, David and Sherry Lutken, and directed by Sherry Lutken, the two-week series features People's Light Company Artists Peter DeLaurier, David M. Lutken and Marcia Saunders, alongside multi-instrumentalist/actors Steve McIntyre and Pearl Rhein. Each performance concludes with a festive sing-along led by Lutken.

December 9–13: Bret Harte's “How Santa Claus Came to Simpson's Bar” follows a group of miners who rally to grant a sick child's Christmas wish.

December 16–20: Charles Dickens' “The Child's Story” traces a traveler's journey through life, exploring the wonder and passage of childhood, adulthood and aging.

The Farmhouse at People's Light

Throughout the holiday season, the Farmhouse at People's Light will host multiple gatherings and events in its beautifully appointed ballroom and pavilion.

Thanksgiving at The Farmhouse — Gather with family and friends for an annual Thanksgiving Buffet featuring traditional holiday dishes and creative twists on classic favorites. The buffet takes place Thursday, November 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required.

A Holly Jolly Santa Brunch at The Farmhouse — Enjoy a festive brunch featuring classic dishes for adults and children, including eggs Benedict and a waffle bar, with gluten-free options available. A visit from Santa makes this a seasonal outing for the whole family. Sunday, December 13, noon–2 p.m.

“Holiday Hijinks” Flight Night — On December 9 at 6 p.m., the Flight Nights series gets a seasonal twist at the Farmhouse Stage. Each Flight Night pairs a curated flight of drinks with live performances of thought-provoking mini-plays, creating an informal evening of entertainment and conversation. This holiday edition adds festive antics and cheer to the mix.

The People's Light campus lights up all season: on the Haas Stage, the Steinbright Stage and at The Farmhouse. Whether being part of an audience or gathering around a table, People's Light is Chester County's unique destination for connection and discovery.

Additional information about Cinderella: A Musical Panto, including performance dates and tickets, as well as holiday programming across the People's Light campus, may be found at www.peopleslight.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 22 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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