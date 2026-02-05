Bucks County Playhouse to Present the Return of the Vienna Boys Choir

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse will present the return of the Vienna Boys Choir, one of the world’s most renowned youth ensembles, as part of its Community Arts Series. The concert will take place Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe R.C. Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa.

The Vienna Boys Choir last appeared in Doylestown in December 2023. For more than six centuries, the celebrated ensemble has delighted audiences around the globe with its purity of tone, distinctive charm and wide-ranging repertoire. Today, the Vienna Boys Choir is comprised of four touring choirs representing dozens of nations and presents more than 300 concerts annually worldwide.

The choir traces its origins to 1498, when Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I established the Imperial Court Chapel in Vienna and mandated the inclusion of boy singers. Over the centuries, the court attracted composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Anton Bruckner, while Joseph Haydn, Michael Haydn and Franz Schubert were themselves choirboys.

Now a private, nonprofit organization, the Vienna Boys Choir maintains a comprehensive music education program that includes primary, junior and senior high schools located in Vienna’s Augarten park. Approximately 300 students between the ages of 6 and 19 receive individual vocal instruction and perform in one of the choir’s ensembles. The choir’s educational mission is open to students of all backgrounds, regardless of nationality, origin or religion.

The Vienna Boys Choir’s singing tradition is recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in Austria. The ensemble regularly performs with major orchestras and appears at prestigious venues and festivals around the world, including the Salzburg Festival and Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert.

The March 8 program will feature sacred works, Austrian folk songs and beloved classical selections, as well as contemporary repertoire, reflecting the ensemble’s tradition of honoring its musical heritage while engaging modern audiences.