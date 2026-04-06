Bucks County Playhouse to Present Spring Education Classes for Ages 16+

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Bucks County Playhouse has revealed a spring lineup of adult education classes in addition to the one-night only Masterclasses going on through 2026. The courses are designed for theater enthusiasts as well as performers and professionals seeking stronger skills in the areas of acting, singing and dance.

Classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Visit ww.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org for more information and to register or contact Alexandra Kostis, Education Coordinator with questions at akostis@buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Beginner Adult Tap • April 15 – May 20, 2026 • Wednesdays, 4:00pm - 5:00pm • Julie Johnson Thick • Ages 16+

Led by professional dancer, Julie Johnson Thick, in this six-week class students will learn basic tap steps, fun combinations and further explore this great American dance tradition.

Advanced Beginner Adult Tap • April 15 – May 20, 2026 • Wednesdays, 5:00pm – 6:00pm • Julie Johnson Thick • Ages 16+

This class is perfect for dancers who have mastered the basics and are ready to take their tap skills to the next level. Students will refine foundational techniques while exploring more intricate rhythms, increased speed, and expanded vocabulary. Students can expect a supportive, energetic environment that challenges them to grow while keeping the joy of tap at the center. Ideal for tappers with prior experience who are eager to polish their skills and keep learning.

About the Instructor: Julie Johnson Thick, choreographer, is an adjunct with priority status, teaching Rider’s Musical Theatre majors tap dance since 2013. Johnson Thick and her husband Bob founded the Off-Broadstreet Theatre in Hopewell where she functioned as Managing Producer and Choreographer. Together they produced over 300 shows in 32 years. In NYC, Johnson Thick danced with Gregory Hines’s Tap Company and Luigi Jazz. Johnson Thick has worked as a guest artist at The Ed Sullivan Theatre, Hines and Hatchet, Broadway Dance Center and continues to teach at a NJ dance studio. Her diversified background even includes being the NJAIAW Collegiate State All-Around Champion in gymnastics.

The Art of Honest Acting • April 21 – May 19, 2026 • Tuesdays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm • Lauren Shields • Ages 18+

In this class series, students will learn the fundamentals of the Meisner acting technique and how to apply it to scene work to strengthen their craft. This technique will help actors get out of their heads, be present, and respond truthfully in the moment. Actors will become stronger at text analysis through repetition, become stronger scene partners, and sharpen their ability to listen and react authentically—even when they know what’s coming. The result is a more grounded, present, and confident performer overall.

About the Instructor: Lauren Shields is a New York based Director, Intimacy Coordinator, and Coach. Lauren has directed plays and musicals throughout different Off-Broadway theaters, regional theatres, festivals, and academic institutions. Shields also created a company, Audition Checkup, where she helps actors find the perfect audition material for them, vocal coach, and prep them to feel confident walking into the audition room.

Acting from Stage to Screen • April 21 – May 26, 2026 • Tuesdays, 6:30pm to 8:00pm • Johanna Tolentino • Ages 16+

In this class students will learn how to decipher both theater and camera acting techniques back-to-back. Through assisted scene work and monologues from screenplays, and plays, this class teaches techniques for acting on camera for television and film while learning the transitions to stage. Using copy from plays, television and film scenes, actors will learn the process from the audition in the TV casting director’s office, to script analysis, preparing self-tapes, lighting and technology. This validating class gives students the tools to start their acting for the camera and theatre journey. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up.

About the Instructor: Johanna Tolentino got her first big break at the age of 16 on the feature film “Lean On Me” with Morgan Freeman. She’s booked co-starring roles on network television such as “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix), Guest star role on (NBC), “Law & Order SVU,” co star role on “The Blacklist” and “GOTHAM” (FOX) “Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again,” role: teacher. A few theatre credits: “Young Money,” (Azuka Theatre Co.), “Morir Sonyando,” Barrymore nominated for best actor, (Passage Theater Co.), “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” (Walnut St. Theatre), “Elliot,” “A Soldier’s Fugue” (Walnut St. Theatre).

Musical Theater Jazz • April 22 – May 27, 2026 • Wednesdays, 6:00pm - 7:00pm • Remy Barson • Ages 16+

Jump into the world of Musical Theatre Dance with this all-levels class. Here, students will build their technical skill, familiarity with Jazz Dance terminology, and confidence in dance. Each week students will learn a new combination set in the world and style of a different musical, and students will have the chance to not only dance, but bring story, character, and fun to each of the combinations.

About the Instructor: Remy Barson is a director, choreographer, and educator from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Wagner College, they have directed and choreographed at Paper Mill Playhouse, The University of Pennsylvania, and Elon University. They currently work as a teaching artist with PMP, Bucks County Playhouse, and Disney Theatrical Group. They also work as a college audition coach with ACTAbove, helping students gain acceptance to top collegiate theatre programs including Elon, Penn State, The Boston Conservatory and Shenandoah Conservatory.

Sing It Like You Mean It • April 22 – May 27, 2026 • Wednesdays, 7:30pm - 9:00pm • Cameron Krauss • Ages 16+

In this six-week course, students will explore The 5 Pillars of Musical Theatre Performance™, a practical framework for analyzing and performing musical theatre repertoire with clarity, specificity, and emotional truth. Through guided analysis and performances, participants will learn how to break down a song from the inside out using both text and music to make intentional, story-driven choices. Each class is divided between group analysis of assigned listening/reading material and optional student performances. Participants are encouraged to bring in their own songs each week and learn how to apply new concepts in a supportive, low-pressure environment. The course culminates in a celebratory “Finale Day,” where students may choose to share a fully realized performance integrating all five pillars.

About the Instructor: Cameron Krauss is an actor, singer, pianist, music director, and teacher based in Langhorne, PA. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Music with an emphasis in Music Education at Rider University, where he studies voice as his primary instrument and piano as his secondary As a music director, Krauss has worked extensively in both professional and educational settings, recently conducting “The SpongeBob Musical” and serving as Assistant Music Director for various productions at Rider University. He thrives on collaboration and enjoys helping casts and musicians find the heartbeat of a show, making every rehearsal room a space that balances hard work with joy. He is particularly drawn to work that blends humor with heart, creating performances that leave audiences laughing, thinking, and feeling seen.