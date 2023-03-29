Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company To Remount Original Musical ALIEN8

A buried secret and a community determined to keep it that way, when a catastrophic event twists, breaks, and reshapes every facet of their lives, a mysterious stranger appears who seems to know them better than they know themselves. This is the story of "Alien8," an original musical that had its regional theater debut on the Bucks County Playhouse stage in 2022. The show was so well received among teens and adults, the Playhouse has decided to produce it again. Performances by the Playhouse Youth Company begin Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 and will be held each day at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm.

Written by Kate Brennan and David Lee White, directed and choreographed by Kara Jönsson, with musical direction by Kyle Duke, and student assistant director Cassi Daley (Pennsbury High School), "Alien8" is a new contemporary musical written in the style of "Dear Evan Hansen," "Be More Chill," and "Heathers." It tells the story of a wounded town reckoning with their shame and finding connection through forgiveness. Featuring a beautiful contemporary score performed by the Youth Company Orchestra and a diverse cast of characters, "Alien8" challenges us to think deeply about who we really are, who we want to be, and how to reconcile differences between our present and future selves. "Alien8" was developed with and written for teenagers, and speaks to intergenerational views of gender, identity, and inclusion within an anthem of belonging, love, and acceptance.

"We are excited to remount this beautiful show for our BCP audiences to enjoy and for our Youth Company to bring back to the Playhouse stage. 'Alien8' covers a variety of topics, and themes that are relevant and meaningful to anyone growing up during changing times and we love how the show David and Kate created resonates so deeply with people of all ages," says Michaela Murphy, Playhouse Director of Education. "We hope everyone will join us to discover for the first time, or to once again experience the sophistication, heart, and hope in this beautiful new musical about finding forgiveness and the strength to face an uncertain future."

The composers Kate Brennan from York, PA and David Lee White from Borden, NJ workshopped "Alien8" at McCarter Theater in Princeton, NJ. A student production debuted at Drexel University.

The Playhouse Youth Company production of "Alien8" features a cast consisting of 17 local performers ages 13-18 who are selected by audition for this conservatory-style training program. Youth Company participants this year represent 11 different high schools and middle schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The cast includes: Mia Alicea (Benjamin Rush Arts Academy), Felix Arnstein (Central Bucks East High School), Helena Badiali (Central Bucks East High School), Jessica Daley (Pennsbury High School), Atticus Fiorito (Delaware Valley Regional High School), Sofia Garcia (Lawrence High School), Amanda Garvey (Central Bucks East High School), Isabelle Hoskins (Council Rock North High School), Liam Jackson (North Penn High School), Riley Malone (Central Bucks West High School), Athena Matthes (Pennsburry High School), Bella Matthews (Pennwood Middle School) Maya Micsion (Council Rock North High School), Michael Murphy (Council Rock High School South), Bridget Parker (New Hope Solebury High School), Jacob Rabinowitz (Pennsbury High School), Elli Anna Vallow (Solebury School).

Lighting designer is Paul Miller. Costume designer is Michaela Murphy. Mackenzie Seewagen is Production Stage Manager.

Single tickets to "Alien8" are on sale now. Tickets start at $15 for children (18 and under) and $20 for adults plus fees. Patrons save 20% off when buying 4 or more tickets. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. The Youth Company production will play daily at 11:00am and 7:00pm. 2023 season show ticket packages are available for the mainstage series. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE YOUTH COMPANY:

Now in its 10th year, Playhouse Youth Company is a 5-week intensive training program for students with a serious interest in theater to receive valuable theatrical instruction from working Broadway artists. Bucks County Playhouse's rigorous training program includes daily rehearsals for a professionally produced production; master classes with artists from the Playhouse's main stage; and outreach performances throughout the region. In 2017, Playhouse Youth Company performed for more than 3,100 people on the Playhouse mainstage and in outreach performances at local libraries, museums, and festivals.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by signature productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.