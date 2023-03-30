Bucks County Playhouse Institute Hosts Virtual Educators Workshop

Playhouse Institute, an educational arm of the non-profit Bucks County Playhouse, announces it will host its annual conference virtually May 16-17, 2023. The education conference that began as an in-person event at the Playhouse in 2018, has expanded its reach by moving the forum online giving an opportunity for educators around the globe to join in the discussion. Tuition for the Spring Conference "Permission to Fail" is $300.

The Playhouse Institute is designed to offer training for constituencies ranging from professional educators to members of the corporate community by utilizing theater and communication skills. Details on the programs are available at bcptheater.org or by calling the education department at 215-862-2121.

Limited space is still available. Taught by award-winning professional theater artists currently working on Broadway and at some of the best regional theaters in the country, Playhouse Institute Conferences for Educators offer a variety of virtual workshops, master classes, and panel discussions. Playhouse Institute Conferences are designed to inspire educators of middle school, high school and college theater with innovative teaching methods, production skills and an opportunity to connect with peers and Playhouse artists. Included with your registration is a ticket to a season performance at the historic Bucks County Playhouse.As part of the year-long in-school residency program Bounce, with the Morrisville School District, Bucks County Playhouse is proud to announce that four of the school's teachers will be receiving a scholarship to attend one of the conferences.

Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17, 2023

10 am - 2 pm EST

Virtual conference via Zoom ﻿This two-day, virtual conference is all about failing forward. Participants will have the opportunity, through the creative process, to safely experience failure while learning to recognize and leverage the signposts pointing the way to success. After the conference, educators will be able to model for their own students the merits and rewards of risk-taking, vulnerability, and acceptance within a classroom setting. 12 hours of professional development credit can be earned by attending.

Will Dennis is a seasoned educator and a seasoned failure. Having worked in both administration and the classroom, he currently teaches 12th grade theology at Villa Joseph Marie HS - Bucks County's only all-female, private, college-prep school - where he makes mistakes (of all sizes, degrees and variations) on a daily basis. A significant part of Will's work as a high school teacher is the incorporation of improvisation in the classroom. This allows everyone to fail boldly and consistently in a safe and accepting space. In 2018, Will founded UnScripted Productions and has served as its owner/operator since that point. UnScripted is an improv studio offering classes, events, specialized workshops and more. Will brings a unique blend of compassion, self-deprecation, humor and deep insight into every classroom he is in. Will specializes in "Applied Improvisation;" a set of principles, practices, and techniques derived from the art form of improvisation and applied to a variety of contexts: work, relationships, parenting... life.

Will is the winner of the Bucks Happening 2022 Entertainer of the Year and is a nominee again in 2023. His company, UnScripted Productions, is also nominated as one the Best Places in Bucks County.